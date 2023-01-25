Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler For Entrant #1 In Royal Rumble Match Revealed?
A spoiler has potentially emerged on the #1 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday’s (January 28) show. The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for the show, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the two Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On NXT Star Brought In For WWE Royal Rumble
An update has emerged on another NXT star who is reportedly in San Antonio, Texas for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for Saturday’s (January 28) show, there has been a lot of speculation about potential debuts and returns in the two Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Unadvertised Names Travelling To WWE Royal Rumble
Here’s a list of WWE stars reportedly set to be in San Antonio ahead of WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. The highly anticipated premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on on Saturday (January 28). A number of WWE stars have been announced for...
wrestletalk.com
More Unannounced Royal Rumble Competitors Revealed?
With the 2023 Royal Rumble set to take place tonight (January 28), there has been speculation and rumours about potential appearances in the two titular matches. While the main speculation comes from potential appearances by people not signed to the company, several more current WWE stars have seemingly been confirmed for the show.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Explains Why He Restored WWE Star’s Name
Triple H has explained why he restored a WWE star’s name. Since taking over WWE creative in July, Triple H has made several changes to programming as well as several star’s presentation. One of those stars who has undergone a change is the current United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Waiting For Invitation’ For The Royal Rumble
A WWE Hall of Famer says he is “waiting for his invitation” for the Royal Rumble. Last fall, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined the NXT commentary team alongside Vic Joseph. Despite appearing on WWE programming every week and often appearing on the Kickoff Show ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Booker has not competed in the Rumble since 2012.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Former Champion Planned For Tonight’s Royal Rumble
With the 2023 Royal Rumble event just hours away, rumours have begun swirling about several surprises that could appear in the titular matches. There has been another potential spoiler on a former champion who could be set to appear in tonight’s Royal Rumble match. The potential spoiler is on...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Declares For The Royal Rumble On SmackDown
A returning WWE star has declared for the Royal Rumble on SmackDown. On the January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans made her in-ring return after weeks of vignettes hyping her. In a match with Jazmin Allure, Evans got the victory with her new submission finisher, The Cobra Clutch.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Logan Paul In INSANE Royal Rumble Moment You Have To See
With social media superstar Logan Paul returning from injury at the WWE Royal Rumble, he made quite a return. Check out the insane moment you have to see!. Logan Paul continued to shock and awe WWE fans as he returned in tonight’s Royal Rumble match and pulled out a stunning move!
wrestletalk.com
Hall of Famer Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has commented on speculation that he will make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Following reports that WWE is happy about surprises planned for the January 28 event, many have shared their wild predictions for potential Royal Rumble match debuts and returns.
wrestletalk.com
Another Potential Spoiler For Royal Rumble Return
A potential spoiler has emerged on another return that is possibly planned for this weekend’s Royal Rumble show. With WWE reportedly pleased about surprises planned for the the upcoming premium live event, there has been a lot of speculation about potential debuts and returns. The spoilery stuff is on...
wrestletalk.com
New Entrant Confirmed For 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble
A new entrant has been announced for WWE Royal Rumble which takes place on Saturday 28 January 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The WWE YouTube channel shared footage (which you can watch at the bottom of this news story) featuring Rhea Ripley sparring with Dominik Mysterio in preparation for this weekend’s Premium Live Event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Being Teased As Royal Rumble Entrant?
Today is the day, the most exciting day on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble. Several men and women have already declared their entry into the matches, but it’s the surprise participants that get fans talking the most. There have been many names speculated about a potential cameo in...
