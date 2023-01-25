On Good Things Utah this morning – If learning about linguistic differences among speakers fascinates you, then you’ve come to the right place. In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states. Below you’ll find the results of our research and discover how speech patterns intersect and diverge throughout the country. So dive on in to find out where people talk at breakneck speed and where others speak at a snail’s pace!

