Good Things Utah Table Talk January 27, 2023

Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery …. Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors. Jan. 27 2023, 5 p.m. Canyon School District Bus Crash, …. Jan. 27 2023, 5 p.m. Glen Mills updates on Canyon School District Bus Crash, the Utah Trans Bill passes house and senate,new...
New Great Salt Lake website refreshed with powerful information

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s official website got a refresh, putting all of the lake’s information from history to conservation efforts into one easy-to-find and easy-to-identify place. The new website works to answer any questions Utahns or lake-interested individuals may have. The...
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors

Which state has the fastest talkers in the country?

On Good Things Utah this morning – If learning about linguistic differences among speakers fascinates you, then you’ve come to the right place. In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states. Below you’ll find the results of our research and discover how speech patterns intersect and diverge throughout the country. So dive on in to find out where people talk at breakneck speed and where others speak at a snail’s pace!
A short break Thursday from storms with more snow Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Another frigid start to the morning with northerly flow holding strong across the Beehive State. Patchy fog this morning along Northern Utah will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds in Southwest Utah, on top of already frigid cold temperatures, are creating dangerously cold wind chill values as well. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday with highs near freezing in Northern Utah, mid-40s for St. George. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the state with changes moving in on Friday.
Learn more about convenient care from the Optum Mobile Clinic

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Optum Mobile Clinic is a convenient way for Optum members to access a range of health care and education resources. It offers a wide range of health screenings and other services to augment your primary care experience and it provides service to areas that cover 10 counties throughout the state of Utah.
School Voucher Bill Passes, Heads to Governor's Desk

The Utah Legislature has passed a controversial bill that would give teachers pay raises but also open up a voucher program that could funnel some taxpayer dollars to private schools. School Voucher Bill Passes, Heads to Governor’s Desk. The Utah Legislature has passed a controversial bill that would give...
Have the January blues? Try adding more color to your life

On Good Things Utah this morning – Though this winter has had record high temperatures in certain parts of the country, you may still be experiencing the winter blues, especially if your weather has included gray skies and soggy days. One easy and effective way to change your moody outlook is to brighten up your life with color. Research has proven how color therapy, or chromo therapy, is a natural way to lift your spirits. We talked with ChicagoHealers.com practitioner Karen Erickson about how we can inject more color into our life. Here’s what the natural health expert had to say:
Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
