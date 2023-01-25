Read full article on original website
Good Things Utah Table Talk January 27, 2023
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors. Jan. 27 2023, 5 p.m. Canyon School District Bus Crash, Jan. 27 2023, 5 p.m. Glen Mills updates on Canyon School District Bus Crash, the Utah Trans Bill passes house and senate
New Great Salt Lake website refreshed with powerful information
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Great Salt Lake’s official website got a refresh, putting all of the lake’s information from history to conservation efforts into one easy-to-find and easy-to-identify place. The new website works to answer any questions Utahns or lake-interested individuals may have. The...
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors.
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
Which state has the fastest talkers in the country?
On Good Things Utah this morning – If learning about linguistic differences among speakers fascinates you, then you’ve come to the right place. In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states. Below you’ll find the results of our research and discover how speech patterns intersect and diverge throughout the country. So dive on in to find out where people talk at breakneck speed and where others speak at a snail’s pace!
Psilocybin mushrooms in Utah: Can psychedelics improve our mental health?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While recent years have seen big changes in Utah’s drug policies — including the passing of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act in November of 2018 — many are still left to wonder why the state has yet to legalize or even decriminalize the use of psilocybin.
Bill banning surgery for transgender youth passes Utah House and Senate, heads to governor’s desk
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The senate bill aimed to ban surgery and restrict puberty blockers for transgender youth passed the Utah Senate on Friday, Jan. 27. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Kennedy (R-Alpine) was passed with a vote of 20-8. On Thursday, an amended version of the bill passed the Utah House with a vote of 58-14.
A short break Thursday from storms with more snow Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Another frigid start to the morning with northerly flow holding strong across the Beehive State. Patchy fog this morning along Northern Utah will be followed by mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds in Southwest Utah, on top of already frigid cold temperatures, are creating dangerously cold wind chill values as well. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday with highs near freezing in Northern Utah, mid-40s for St. George. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the state with changes moving in on Friday.
Learn more about convenient care from the Optum Mobile Clinic
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Optum Mobile Clinic is a convenient way for Optum members to access a range of health care and education resources. It offers a wide range of health screenings and other services to augment your primary care experience and it provides service to areas that cover 10 counties throughout the state of Utah.
School Voucher Bill Passes, Heads to Governor's Desk
The Utah Legislature has passed a controversial bill that would give teachers pay raises but also open up a voucher program that could funnel some taxpayer dollars to private schools. School Voucher Bill Passes, Heads to Governor’s Desk. The Utah Legislature has passed a controversial bill that would give...
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
Have the January blues? Try adding more color to your life
On Good Things Utah this morning – Though this winter has had record high temperatures in certain parts of the country, you may still be experiencing the winter blues, especially if your weather has included gray skies and soggy days. One easy and effective way to change your moody outlook is to brighten up your life with color. Research has proven how color therapy, or chromo therapy, is a natural way to lift your spirits. We talked with ChicagoHealers.com practitioner Karen Erickson about how we can inject more color into our life. Here’s what the natural health expert had to say:
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
“Artists and Authors” with Powerful, Positive and Inspirational stories
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Jessop’s Journal is a 30-minute collection of Powerful, Positive, and Inspirational stories and music, and it normally air’s every Sunday at 10 a.m. but this Sunday is a special time of 3 p.m. after ABC Sports right here on ABC4 UTAH!
Over 190,000 Utahns qualified for student debt relief
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new report from the White House showed 191,000 Utahns were automatically eligible or applied for student debt relief during the less-than-four-week period when applications were available. Of those applications, the White House said 121,000 were fully approved and sent to loan servicers...
