ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. (Jan. 28, 2023) College hoops are kicking into high gear about a month away from post-season play. The Chippewas brought back an old tradition — the Toilet Paper Toss. (Jan. 28, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Whitmer holds roundtable after SOS address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W. MI student find inner...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Small Spring Lake has big plans to draw visitors

Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W....
SPRING LAKE, MI
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 26, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Snow Conditions Report puts a smile on my face. It’s basically winter starting all over again — or at least the second phase of it. The 2 to 6 inches of widespread snow that fell Wednesday and heavy lake-effect in narrow band south of Grand Rapids. We are just few inches away from our annual snowfall average and we still have the last weekend of January and all of February and March to go. Could this end up being a 100-inch season?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

(Another) Winter Weather Advisory

Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa Counties and until 4 am Friday from Allegan County to the south. .
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids

Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze. (Jan. 27, 2023) Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins …. Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school

A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023) A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Give the gift of coffee every Wednesday with BIGGBY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most of us enjoy starting off our Friday morning with some delicious coffee!. Mark joins us from BIGGBY Coffee to talk about their weekly Buy One Give One Wednesdays!. BIGGBY Coffee. Sponsored by BIGGBY Coffee.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi

This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest will …...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy