GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Snow Conditions Report puts a smile on my face. It’s basically winter starting all over again — or at least the second phase of it. The 2 to 6 inches of widespread snow that fell Wednesday and heavy lake-effect in narrow band south of Grand Rapids. We are just few inches away from our annual snowfall average and we still have the last weekend of January and all of February and March to go. Could this end up being a 100-inch season?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO