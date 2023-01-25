Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
restaurantdive.com
Chick-fil-A to open second Little Blue Menu location
Chick-fil-A plans to open a second Little Blue Menu location, a delivery-only kitchen, in College Park, Maryland, this year, the company announced last week. The chain opened its first off-premise-only prototype in Nashville,Tennessee, in 2021 and has been testing and tweaking menu items to develop restaurant concepts Outfox Wings and Because, Burger.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
NBC 29 News
Couple shares the secret to lasting marriage on their 80th wedding anniversary
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBAL) - A couple in Baltimore County will celebrate their 80th anniversary on Saturday. Willie and Geraldine Chambers got married 80 years ago in 1943. Willie is now 99 and Geraldine is 98. However, it’s been nearly a century since they met. “I’ve known her ever...
Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps
BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio. With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming. To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one. I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps. Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him. Weekday's from 6 AM...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Bring Your Appetite to North Beach
On any given evening when I step out in North Beach, I can grab dinner at a cheese shop (Vaughan Cheese) featuring an extensive wine list plus unique salads, sandwiches and snacks—not to mention learn a few things about artisanal cheese. Or, I can head next door to Hook and Vine for coastal cuisine and specialty cocktails—my current favorite is the Captain Hook, made with Captain Morgan rum, peach schnapps, orange juice and club soda.
rockvillenights.com
Kay Jewelers "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is "temporarily closed" at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, according to a sign posted on the shuttered entrance to the store. The ubiquitous mall jeweler being closed is like a Cinnabon or Auntie Anne's being closed at your local mall - all is not right with the world. No reason for the closure is stated on the sign, and no reopening date is given. It invites customers to shop their website in the meantime.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
WUSA
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire Thursday Morning; One Family Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a kitchen fire at a single-family duplex on State Ct., off of Girard St, in Gaithersburg on Thursday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated from an unattended pot of cooking oil that overheated on the stove. Damage is is estimated to be $100K, including $75k in structure and $25K in contents. Two adults and three children have been displaced. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation. We will post an update when additional information is available.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
mocoshow.com
Search Continues in the Disappearance of Twenty-Year-Old Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, a missing 20-year-old from Silver Spring. Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m., on Friday, December 30, 2022, in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
