Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia shows impressive offensive versatility in win over Boston College
Virginia’s 76-57 win over Boston College Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena represented yet another reason the Cavaliers are legit. They can struggle putting the ball in the basket and still find ways to win. Yes, that’s called versatility. Virginia struggled from shooting beyond the arc, finishing just...
Augusta Free Press
#6 Virginia gets 18 from Gardner, Franklin, in 76-57 win over Boston College
Boston College was able to hang around a little longer than the home crowd might have wanted, but a 24-6 Virginia second-half run closed out a 76-57 win on Saturday in Charlottesville. The win is the sixth in a row for Virginia since the Cavaliers lost 68-65 loss at Pitt...
NBC 29 News
UVA baseball team holds first practice of the season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA baseball team had its first practice of the season. Coach Brian O’Connor is beginning his 20th season at Virginia along with associate head coach Kevin McMullan. Virginia is coming off back to back NCAA tournament appearances, including a college world series berth in...
Augusta Free Press
Rocco adds former Virginia Tech grad assistant AJ Hampton to VMI football staff
VMI football Danny Rocco announced on Friday the addition of AJ Hampton as wide receivers coach. Hampton, a Roanoke native and Lord Botetourt High School alum, most recently served as a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach for the Hokies. Prior to Virginia Tech, Hampton’s stops included West Virginia State,...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 76-57 win over Boston College
Jayden Gardner played like his hair was on fire on Saturday, scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting in 24 minutes, his best game in … a while. Gardner may yet lose his starting spot to freshman Ryan Dunn, who had six points and four rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench, and also played like his hair was on fire in Saturday’s win, throwing down two monster dunks, keying a fast break with a steal and posting a nice chase-down block on a TJ Bickerstaff dunk.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball ACC Halfway NET Report
The ACC is officially halfway through the regular season of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the Virginia Cavaliers will reach their halfway mark after Saturday’s game against Boston College. They stand just one game back in the ACC standings behind Clemson, but are the highest rated team in all the metrics and on the cusp of being ranked in the Top 10.
Augusta Free Press
Syracuse gets 36 from Dyaisha Fair, pulls away late to dispatch Virginia, 90-72
Virginia, reeling since the loss of star Mir McLean, dropped another one on the road, this time a 90-72 setback at Syracuse on Thursday. Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair was the difference, scoring a season-high 36 points with a career-best eight three-point shots. As a team, Syracuse (14-7, 5-5 ACC) made...
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
Augusta Free Press
Radford wins back-and-forth Big South battle with Longwood, 63-59
A late 12-4 Radford run lifted the Highlanders to a 63-59 win over Longwood on Thursday. Radford (13-9, 7-2 Big South) led 12-2 early, but the Lancers (15-7, 7-2 Big South) rallied to lead 31-29 at the half, and it was 42-35 Longwood on a Michael Christmas three with 13:46 to play.
WSLS
E.C. Glass football coach Jeff Woody stepping down
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After eight seasons leading the E.C. Glass football team, head coach Jeff Woody has decided to step down. “It’s been a pleasure,” said Woody. “It’s been the greatest job in the state of Virginia in regards to administrative support, financial support and these guys getting in the weight room and on the field.”
WSLS
Liberty Athletics mourns the loss of former Flames football standout Jessie Lemonier
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Athletics is mourning the loss of a football great. Jessie Lemonier, a former Flames linebacker, has passed away at age 25. At this time, it is unclear what may have led to his death. “The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the...
UV Cavalier Daily
Students begin a new semester after Nov. 13th shooting
Students returned to the classroom for the start of spring semester last week as the University continues to honor the three lives lost in the November shooting — second-year College student Devin Chandler, fourth-year College student D’Sean Perry and third-year College student Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students, third-year College student Mike Hollins and second-year College student Marlee Morgan, also suffered non-fatal injuries. While University operations will continue as scheduled, there are many resources available to students, such as free counseling and opportunities to gather in shared places.
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: A glance at religious freedom and the fate of Monticello
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. | One of the three achievements for which Thomas Jefferson wanted to be remembered was as the author of the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. Although he initially wrote it in 1777, it ultimately did not pass the Virginia legislature until 1786. The statute disestablished the Church of England in Virginia and guaranteed freedom of religion to people of all religious faiths including Christians of all denominations, Jews, Muslims, and Hindus. It was a precursor for the establishment and free exercise clause in the First Amendment to our Constitution.
WSET
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos
(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
CPD, ACPD, UPD release statement on video of Nichols beating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area law enforcement agencies are reacting to a video from Memphis showing police officers beating a man following a traffic stop. On Friday, the video was released of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols in an incident that occurred on Jan. 7. Nichols died of his injuries on Jan. 10.
Comments / 0