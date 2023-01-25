ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Whitmer holds roundtable after SOS address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W. MI student find inner...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Your organization resolution: Start small

Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023) Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Does Ottawa Impact have a mandate to make sweeping changes?

WEST OLIVE, MI – When the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners enacted a sweep of controversial changes to the county’s government, newly elected Board Chair Joe Moss proclaimed they were following the will of the people who seated them. “The people of Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”

I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523

System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school

A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023) A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call

A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023) EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired …. A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI

