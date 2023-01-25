Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"
Whitmer holds roundtable after SOS address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W. MI student find inner...
Your organization resolution: Start small
Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023) Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023)
Director of diversity, equity, inclusion finds allies at Kalamazoo City Hall
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nearly 30-year city employee, Kalamazoo’s new person in charge of the city’s diversity office began with a “blitz” of meetings. Tanya Hewitt-Smith, who was raised on the Northside of Kalamazoo, met with senior leadership, directors and their deputies to see what their needs were.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Does Ottawa Impact have a mandate to make sweeping changes?
WEST OLIVE, MI – When the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners enacted a sweep of controversial changes to the county’s government, newly elected Board Chair Joe Moss proclaimed they were following the will of the people who seated them. “The people of Ottawa County overwhelmingly spoke with...
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”
I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523
System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023) A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative
A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators. The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023) EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired …. A shots fired call followed by a man found dead in the street just 3 miles away. Are the two connected? (Jan. 25, 2023)
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids
Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
Former Grand Rapids City employee who embezzled $62,000 sentenced to probation
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 35-year-old former Grand Rapids City employee has been sentenced to probation and community service for embezzling more than $60,000 in city funds. Lenee Brooks was in a Grand Rapids courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 25 and, just before sentencing, paid back $62,388 that city officials say she took from March 2019 to September 2021.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
