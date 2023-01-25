ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Dakota faces Oral Roberts following Kamateros’ 20-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-4, 10-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Golden Eagles are 13-0 on their home...
VERMILLION, SD
Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Mason following Greer’s 31-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-9, 4-4 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the George Mason Patriots after Lynn Greer III scored 31 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-91 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.
FAIRFAX, VA

