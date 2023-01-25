Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols’ death spurs outrage and grief from federal, local state officials
The footage of five Memphis police officers severely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month during a traffic stop has sparked protests nationwide, and has elicited many strong reactions from federal officials as well as local ones in the D.C. area. Nichols, a Black man, died days after being tased...
South Dakota faces Oral Roberts following Kamateros’ 20-point game
South Dakota Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (19-4, 10-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Tasos Kamateros scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Golden Eagles are 13-0 on their home...
Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Mason following Greer’s 31-point showing
Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-9, 4-4 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the George Mason Patriots after Lynn Greer III scored 31 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-91 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.
DC physical education teacher a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
Jermar “Coach” Rountree, has already been named D.C.’s “Teacher of the Year.” Now, he’s one of five teachers in the running for the 2023 National Teacher of the year, the country’s top teaching honor. The pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education...
