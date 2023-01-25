ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

No. 1 Bergen Catholic hosts No. 2 St. Joseph: Follow along with live updates

By Sean Farrell and Zach Miller, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxNtH_0kRNfbqh00

The winning streak is over.

St. Joseph (14-2) beat Bergen Catholic (12-1) in a battle of the top teams in the latest North Jersey wrestling rankings . Bergen Catholic had won 67 straight duals against Bergen County opponents since 2010.

FULL STORY: St. Joseph wrestling storms back to end to Bergen Catholic's win streak

Here's a weight-by-weight recap of the match:

113 pounds: Mike Bautista (SJR) wins by injury default over Chris Nucifora (BC), 2:12

Final team score: St. Joseph 34, Bergen Catholic 21

106 pounds: Nathan Braun (BC) d. Jon McGinty (SJR), 1-0

Braun rode McGinty in the second period and escaped in the third, but the result clinched the dual meet for the Green Knights. Team score: St. Joseph 28, Bergen Catholic 21

285 pounds: Jimmy Mullen (SJR) p. Benji Shue (BC), 3:16

The two-time state champ picked up his 100th career victory with a huge pin that put St. Joe's up by 10. Team score: St. Joseph 28, Bergen Catholic 18

215 pounds: Aidan Schlett (SJR) d. AJ Fricchione (BC), 3-1

Tied 1-1 after three periods, Schlett secured a takedown in sudden victory to extend the Green Knights' lead. Team score: St. Joseph 22, Bergen Catholic 18

190 pounds: Michael Dellagatta (SJR) t.f. Leo Varga (BC), 20-5

Dellagatta finished off the technical fall with 25 seconds left in the match, giving St. Joe's the lead for the first time. Team score: St. Joseph 19, Bergen Catholic 18

175 pounds: Rocco Dellagatta (SJR) vs. Justin Onello (BC)

Dellagatta rode Onello out for the entire third period, avenging two losses from last season and narrowing the team score with five bouts left. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 14

165 pounds: Ryan Burton (SJR) m.d. Eric Broadie (BC), 9-0

Burton earned the Green Knights' second major decision of the dual by controlling his match from start to finish. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 11

157 pounds: Aidan Wallace (BC) d. Frank DiBella (SJR), 9-3

After building a 6-0 lead through two periods, Wallace came away with the Crusaders' fourth decision of the dual. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 7

150 pounds: Chris Bacchioni (BC) wins by forfeit

Team score: Bergen Catholic 15, St. Joseph 7

144 pounds: Yannis Charles (SJR) d. Ryan Ford (BC), 6-3

In his first Bergen-Joe's dual, the transfer from South Carolina scored a takedown in the final seconds to ice a victory. Team score: Bergen Catholic 9, St. Joseph 7

138 pounds: August Hibler (BC) d. Mateo Sgambellone (SJR), 7-1

Hibler scored a late takedown in the first period and another in the second period on the way to a win. Team score: Bergen Catholic 9, St. Joseph 4

132 pounds: Donny Almeyda (SJR) m.d. Riley Halal (BC), 13-5

Almeyda scored 10 points in the third period to secure a major decision and put the Green Knights on the board. Team score: Bergen Catholic 6, St. Joseph 4

126 pounds: Noah Kochman (BC) d. Jimmy Sloan (SJR), 7-0

After a takedown and three-point near fall in the first period, Kochman coasted to a 7-0 decision to extend Bergen Catholic's lead. Team score: Bergen Catholic 6, St. Joseph 0

120 pounds: Brian Melamud (BC) d. Vincent Paino (SJR), 4-2

In his first appearance since Dec. 29, Melamud scored four points in the third period to start the Crusaders off with a 4-2 win. Team score: Bergen Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

WRESTLING: The BCCA Tournament needs a better home. How about American Dream?

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: No. 1 Bergen Catholic hosts No. 2 St. Joseph: Follow along with live updates

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njurbannews.com

Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event

A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Schools Suffer Tough Losses on Court

PATERSON, NJ - The Eastside Lady Ghosts headed to Bayonne High School to take on the Bees in an out of conference matchup. Eastside suffered a 73-42 loss against a tough Bees squad that now sits 17-2 on the season. With the loss, the Ghosts boast a reocrd of 12-5 but remain on top of the Liberty in the Big North.  The game featured sophomore guard Nevaeh Banks leading the way, scoring 18 points, adding two rebounds and one steal. Senior forward Ronshanae Austin also added 12 points on offense and had a game high six rebounds and three steals. As a...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy