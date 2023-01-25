No. 1 Bergen Catholic hosts No. 2 St. Joseph: Follow along with live updates

The winning streak is over.

St. Joseph (14-2) beat Bergen Catholic (12-1) in a battle of the top teams in the latest North Jersey wrestling rankings . Bergen Catholic had won 67 straight duals against Bergen County opponents since 2010.

Here's a weight-by-weight recap of the match:

113 pounds: Mike Bautista (SJR) wins by injury default over Chris Nucifora (BC), 2:12

Final team score: St. Joseph 34, Bergen Catholic 21

106 pounds: Nathan Braun (BC) d. Jon McGinty (SJR), 1-0

Braun rode McGinty in the second period and escaped in the third, but the result clinched the dual meet for the Green Knights. Team score: St. Joseph 28, Bergen Catholic 21

285 pounds: Jimmy Mullen (SJR) p. Benji Shue (BC), 3:16

The two-time state champ picked up his 100th career victory with a huge pin that put St. Joe's up by 10. Team score: St. Joseph 28, Bergen Catholic 18

215 pounds: Aidan Schlett (SJR) d. AJ Fricchione (BC), 3-1

Tied 1-1 after three periods, Schlett secured a takedown in sudden victory to extend the Green Knights' lead. Team score: St. Joseph 22, Bergen Catholic 18

190 pounds: Michael Dellagatta (SJR) t.f. Leo Varga (BC), 20-5

Dellagatta finished off the technical fall with 25 seconds left in the match, giving St. Joe's the lead for the first time. Team score: St. Joseph 19, Bergen Catholic 18

175 pounds: Rocco Dellagatta (SJR) vs. Justin Onello (BC)

Dellagatta rode Onello out for the entire third period, avenging two losses from last season and narrowing the team score with five bouts left. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 14

165 pounds: Ryan Burton (SJR) m.d. Eric Broadie (BC), 9-0

Burton earned the Green Knights' second major decision of the dual by controlling his match from start to finish. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 11

157 pounds: Aidan Wallace (BC) d. Frank DiBella (SJR), 9-3

After building a 6-0 lead through two periods, Wallace came away with the Crusaders' fourth decision of the dual. Team score: Bergen Catholic 18, St. Joseph 7

150 pounds: Chris Bacchioni (BC) wins by forfeit

Team score: Bergen Catholic 15, St. Joseph 7

144 pounds: Yannis Charles (SJR) d. Ryan Ford (BC), 6-3

In his first Bergen-Joe's dual, the transfer from South Carolina scored a takedown in the final seconds to ice a victory. Team score: Bergen Catholic 9, St. Joseph 7

138 pounds: August Hibler (BC) d. Mateo Sgambellone (SJR), 7-1

Hibler scored a late takedown in the first period and another in the second period on the way to a win. Team score: Bergen Catholic 9, St. Joseph 4

132 pounds: Donny Almeyda (SJR) m.d. Riley Halal (BC), 13-5

Almeyda scored 10 points in the third period to secure a major decision and put the Green Knights on the board. Team score: Bergen Catholic 6, St. Joseph 4

126 pounds: Noah Kochman (BC) d. Jimmy Sloan (SJR), 7-0

After a takedown and three-point near fall in the first period, Kochman coasted to a 7-0 decision to extend Bergen Catholic's lead. Team score: Bergen Catholic 6, St. Joseph 0

120 pounds: Brian Melamud (BC) d. Vincent Paino (SJR), 4-2

In his first appearance since Dec. 29, Melamud scored four points in the third period to start the Crusaders off with a 4-2 win. Team score: Bergen Catholic 3, St. Joseph 0

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: No. 1 Bergen Catholic hosts No. 2 St. Joseph: Follow along with live updates