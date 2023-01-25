ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary

On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Sturgeon Bay News Notes

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey

A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Bank of Luxemburg Promotions, Retirements

The Bank of Luxemburg has promoted Sue Neuzil – who has been with the bank for six years – to vice president of human resources. Previously the senior human resource generalist, she is replacing Denise Kinjerski, who is retiring as senior vice president of human resources after 43 years.
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis

For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON

Snow showers continue to track through the area, but they’ll be ending shortly. Last’s night’s snow stuck to the roads, so expect slippery conditions for your morning drive. The light snow should be wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin as we go into the early afternoon. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay should see some afternoon sun.
DCU Boys Swimmers Second at Two Rivers

The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in Thursday’s three team-meet at Two Rivers. Two Rivers won the meet with 119 points, followed by DCU (104) and Kiel (88). DCU recorded first-place finishes in one relay event and three individual races. Race Kasten, Colton Blackley,...
