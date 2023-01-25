Today at lunch, our school will be hosting a live band performance in the quad. The band is local, with all members currently attending PHS. Their band is called Side Projects, and they play a variety of music, favoring more alternative rock. They will be playing in our new amphitheatre during lunch. Lunch begins at 1:15 and ends at 1:50, so if you want to enjoy some entertainment while eating, feel free to come out and support Porterville’s local talent!

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO