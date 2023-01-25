Read full article on original website
oandgnews.org
New Amphitheatre Hosts Side Projects
Today at lunch, our school will be hosting a live band performance in the quad. The band is local, with all members currently attending PHS. Their band is called Side Projects, and they play a variety of music, favoring more alternative rock. They will be playing in our new amphitheatre during lunch. Lunch begins at 1:15 and ends at 1:50, so if you want to enjoy some entertainment while eating, feel free to come out and support Porterville’s local talent!
thesungazette.com
Local Visalian claims title of “Businessperson of the Year”
VISALIA – After years of building up his co-founded business The Source LGBT+ Center, Nick Vargas was recognized as Businessperson of the Year, making him the first out gay man to receive the honor. Vargas received the award at the chamber’s annual awards gala on Jan. 20. Co-founder and...
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
thesungazette.com
Homeless settle into Tulare camp
At the Jan. 17 Tulare City Council meeting, members of the council approved the rules and regulations in preparation for opening the Tulare Cares Temporary Encampment Area. After purchasing the two acre parcel of land last September, the city opened the door to the encampment on Jan. 25 allowing the first 37 individuals to move in, and away from the Union Pacific Railroad. This is a groundbreaking endeavor for all parties involved.
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in California
In the dawn of Jan. 16, a pair of criminals penniless into a silver apartment in a granular little municipality in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Six public inside were fast try dead, killing-style, new in what the experts reply has happened an distressing rise in homicides in the state’s land center.
thesungazette.com
VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia
VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Gunmen executed infant, teen-mom, 4 others in gang-style slayings in California
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of active shooting at a home in Goshen, California on Monday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the scene, they found six victims, including a 10-month-old infant and the child’s 16-year-old mother. Upon investigating the incident further, authorities believe that the six...
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
1 killed in traffic collision in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say. According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
thesungazette.com
New food truck ordinance rolls through planning commission
EXETER – After the city drafted a food truck ordinance last year, the planning commission was able to review and approve the text this month. However, they added a slight change to ensure the city’s safety. Approved on Thursday, Jan. 19, the ordinance will be almost identical to...
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
Man brandished firearm at victim arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim during a verbal dispute in Porterville is now under arrest, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they responded to the 1900 block of West Morton Avenue Sunday around 8:30 a.m. regarding a person brandishing a firearm. During this investigation, […]
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Man, 65 convicted in decades-old Tulare County case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A jury convicted a 65-year-old man of child molestation in a Tulare County Superior Courtroom Tuesday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Patrick McNeil, age 65, originally of Lindsay was convicted in a decades-old case. According to the DA in 1993, Tulare County law enforcement […]
Masked man wanted in Tulare County robbery, deputies say
PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who walked into a Pixley AM/PM and demanded money from the clerk. Deputies say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night they were told a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun allegedly walked into the store on Road […]
Missing person found dead in Kings County canal
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced to state prison for DUI collision
On Jan. 24, Buhl, 45, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison for a DUI crash that took the life of motorcyclist Bolin, 55. The incident occurred in 2020, just a year before a prior DUI conviction from Buhl. Buhl has prior DUI convictions from 1997, 2014 and 2019.
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
