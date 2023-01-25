ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Daily Beast

Trump’s ‘Coup Memo’ Author Facing Disbarment in California

John Eastman, a former Trumpland legal adviser, is in hot water with California state bar regulators, who announced on Thursday that they would seek to strip the 62-year-old of his law license. An 11-count complaint alleging that Eastman committed ethical violations in an attempt to obstruct Congress and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election was introduced by the State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona. A little-known but well-respected lawyer before falling in with Trump, Eastman also achieved notoriety after it was revealed he’d authored two so-called “coup memos.” These blueprints laid out a fringe legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to unilaterally reject the result of the 2020 presidential election. A statement from the California bar also noted that Eastman was facing charges related to his “false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud,” some of which “contributed to provoking a crowd” into launching an assault on the Capitol. In a response posted to his Substack on Thursday, Eastman called the bar’s notice “filled with distortions, half truths, and outright falsehoods,” and said he would respond to each charge “in due course.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Nancy Pelosi Has ‘No Intention’ of Watching Video of Husband’s Attack

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she “has absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault” of her husband Paul after security and bodycam footage of the attack, as well as a 911 call, were made public on Friday. The California Democrat spoke on the Capitol floor Friday hours after the videos—which discredit a plethora of unfounded conspiracies spewed by many on the far-right, including former President Donald Trump—were publicized. Pelosi told CNN last week that her husband was recovering, but it would still “take a little while for him to be back to normal,” which she reiterated at the Capitol Friday. “I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress,” she continued. “But that will be the end of what I’ll say about the case.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

National Archives Asks Ex-Presidents and VPs to Double Check for Classified Docs

The National Archives has asked ex-presidents and ex-vice presidents to double check their personal records again for any classified documents after several current and former leaders have been ensnared in a growing fiasco. Letters were sent Thursday to representatives of administrations going all the way back to President Ronald Reagan, reminding them of obligations under the Presidential Records Act, CNN reported. Presidential records belong to the Archives “regardless of classification status,” the letter said. “The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration. Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified.”
Daily Beast

Is George Santos Now Trying to Hide His Spotify?

With a new George Santos revelation seeming to drop every day, the congressman looks as if he’s trying to prevent at least one thing from leaking: his Spotify account. Santos appears to have taken unusual countermeasures to conceal his Spotify—a seemingly innocuous piece of his digital footprint that would only disclose that he is a fan of Brazilian music, enjoys tunes by drag queens, and gives his playlists cringey names like “Vibes” and “Turn Up.”
Daily Beast

Wagner Boss Has the Chutzpah to Claim They’ve Done Nothing Wrong

The founder of the private mercenary group Wagner has made the audacious claim that his band of killers—bulked up with murderers, rapists and other convicts sprung from prison—have done nothing in Ukraine that would deserve to be sanctioned. In a comment to the Wall Street Journal for an...
Daily Beast

Protests Erupt in NYC and D.C. After Tyre Nichols Video

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C. late Friday to demand action following the release of body-cam footage that showed five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. At least three people were arrested in New York, where police said a protester near Times Square smashed the windshield of a police vehicle. Another demonstrator was accused of striking a police officer. The protests were largely peaceful, however, and organizers said there would be more rallies held for Nichols in the near future. In D.C., the first protest of the night was led by the community-based activist organization “Harriet’s Wildest Dreams,” which quickly shut down the 13th and K street intersection downtown. “They lock us up, they shoot us down,” the group of 35 activists chanted at one point. Other group members wrote messages with chalk on the road, expressing frustrations at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over her support of the “police state.” At the second event, held at Lafayette Square, near the White House, the far-left activist organization “Party for Socialism and Liberation” demanded justice while blasting what they described as President Joe Biden’s lack of action. “We have an enemy that pretends to be our friend,” Sean Blackman, a speaker with the group, told the crowd of around 50 people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Nothing Has Changed Since Sandy Hook and That’s a Damn Shame

As frustration builds over the seemingly endless number of Americans killed in mass shootings, Danielle Moodie, co-host of The New Abnormal, couldn’t contain her frustration on this week’s episode. “There have been so many tragedies since Sandy Hook and in my opinion, nothing has really changed,” Moodie vented...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Djokovic’s Dad Poses With Pro-Putin Spectators at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been reminded about the Australian Open’s ban on symbols supporting Russia after his dad was filmed posing alongside a group of spectators carrying Russian flags and wearing pro-war “Z” logos on Wednesday night. Victoria Police confirmed four men were evicted from Melbourne Park after...

