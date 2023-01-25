ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday

Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Half and Half Weekend Ahead

Good Friday, folks. We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week. Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. This brings in rounds of light snow and snow showers tonight through Thursday night with light accumulations a good bet. I don’t have a lot of...
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

A Bout of Winter Weather Could Strike Next Week

Most of western Kentucky avoided a swath of winter weather earlier this week that left snow in parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. However, Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says we may not be as fortunate next week. He says rain his weekend will proceed a large area of high...
KENTUCKY STATE
theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
KENTUCKY STATE
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
FOX59

Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?

Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy