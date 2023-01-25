Read full article on original website
Update on potential freezing rain/sleet this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
WTVQ
Our busy pattern is back in a BIG way
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, I hope you all have enjoyed the nice day today because it may be the last one for quite sometime. Temperatures today hit the mid to upper 50s across the entire Commonwealth with mostly sunny skies. Clouds are streaming back into the region tonight ahead of our active Sunday that kicks off a very busy week ahead. Here is what I am tracking!
wdrb.com
Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday
Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
fox56news.com
Ky. weekend weather: Rainy on Sunday, mainly in the morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rain showers will be moving tonight across the Commonwealth. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 40s. The bulk of the rain, 0.50 inches to 0.75 inches or more, will likely fall in the morning on Sunday, but gray skies should prevail in the afternoon.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: More wind, more sunshine, and a soggy Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A messy, icy start to the day quickly turned around once the sun got going this morning. Wind speeds were gusty again too, but that sunshine felt nice!. We’re in for a really nice start to the weekend, but another soggy system will bring...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, blustery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s still winter after all and it will look and feel like it today. Expect snow showers and flurries with the best chance coming this morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon remain between 33-36 degrees for highs. A trace to an...
kyweathercenter.com
A Half and Half Weekend Ahead
Good Friday, folks. We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week. Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. This brings in rounds of light snow and snow showers tonight through Thursday night with light accumulations a good bet. I don’t have a lot of...
whvoradio.com
A Bout of Winter Weather Could Strike Next Week
Most of western Kentucky avoided a swath of winter weather earlier this week that left snow in parts of Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. However, Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says we may not be as fortunate next week. He says rain his weekend will proceed a large area of high...
Yahoo Sports
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
