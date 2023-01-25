Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation amid mild weather
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the country at large amid increased demand during unusually mild weather and a slight increase in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday...
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 88 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:08p packed powder machine groomed 72 - 76 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
Yolanda Bejarano elected Arizona Democratic Party chair
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats intent on retaking the statehouse for the first time in decades elected longtime union organizer Yolanda Bejarano as their next party chair Saturday in one of the most competitive races for the post in recent history. Bejarano's victory is a blow to Gov. Katie...
Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales
ATLANTA (AP) — Legal sales of medical marijuana oil could be only months away in Georgia after a state commission approved rules for testing, inspections and sales. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to approve the rules on Wednesday. It's been legal...
Saint Joseph's (PA) faces George Mason following Greer's 31-point showing
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-9, 4-4 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) plays the George Mason Patriots after Lynn Greer III scored 31 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 92-91 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.
