Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Second at Two Rivers
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in Thursday’s three team-meet at Two Rivers. Two Rivers won the meet with 119 points, followed by DCU (104) and Kiel (88). DCU recorded first-place finishes in one relay event and three individual races. Race Kasten, Colton Blackley,...
Door County Pulse
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Door County Pulse
Door From Above: The Winter Fleet
The winter fleet sits in its overwinter harbor at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Photo by Paul Haan.
Door County Pulse
Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay News Notes
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
