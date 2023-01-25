ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance. Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.
WISCONSIN STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis

For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail

A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 2. Burlington, 6. Butler, 2.5. Franklin, 6. Elmwood Park,...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
939thegame.com

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
939thegame.com

Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WAUSAU, WI

