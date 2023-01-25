Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
CBS 58
'Adopt, foster': Poorly Drawn Pets campaign raising money for Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wendy Zhu doesn't claim to be a professional artist, but when it comes to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Poorly Drawn Pets Campaign, she may have missed the memo. "Maybe just a drawn pet," Zhu laughed, drawing away on her iPad. "I'm probably one of the very...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Receives Mostly Failing Grades for Policies to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use
The 2023 released “State of Tobacco Control” evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance. Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis
For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
wearegreenbay.com
Serial thief arrested, admits to stealing $10K+ worth of high-end bikes in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man wanted for a recent string of stolen high-end bikes in southcentral Wisconsin was arrested and admitted to stealing more than $10,000 worth. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the incident, stating that the suspect was caught while attempting to steal a victim’s bike back in November.
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 2. Burlington, 6. Butler, 2.5. Franklin, 6. Elmwood Park,...
94.3 Jack FM
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
DMV wants to make road test waiver program permanent for driver's ed students
The D.M.V. says 108,000 road test waivers have been approved. That makes up 87 percent of driver’s education students who have received their license since May of 2020.
939thegame.com
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
