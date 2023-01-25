ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Sara Irshad

Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate

The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
NEVADA STATE
beckersdental.com

Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week

There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
RENO, NV
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
FALLON, NV
pvtimes.com

NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County

The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Oscar

Fishing in Nevada Options

Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy