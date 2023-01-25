Read full article on original website
Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate
The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
"Biggest scandal in our history": GOP governor turns to controversial lobbyist to craft his budget
During his contentious campaign to become Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo accused the Democratic incumbent of catering to the family of a donor and their lobbyist who helped an error-prone COVID-19 testing lab get licensed in the state. Shortly after he won the race, Lombardo, a Republican, quietly turned to that...
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
beckersdental.com
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
2news.com
Immunize Nevada encourages vaccine diligence amid preliminary safety signal research
Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, is reaffirming its endorsement for continuation of COVID-19 vaccines as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced they are further evaluating vaccine data. On January 13, the entity was notified that...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
news3lv.com
Nevada ranked top 10 most sleepless states
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report reveals most Nevadans are not getting enough sleep. Addiction specialists with Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to find the state with the least amount of sleep. Data revealed the states with the highest...
2news.com
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week
There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
2news.com
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
pvtimes.com
NDOT to invest $49.5 million in Nye County
The Nevada Department of Transportation is readying for the coming fiscal year and as part of that preparation, representatives have been visiting with local government leadership to outline just what the department has planned for the various cities and counties around the state. NDOT’s 2023-2024 Annual Work Program is set...
Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire
State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Las Vegas) said Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s executive order to cut regulations could unintentionally create more inefficiencies in government. The post Cannizzaro says Lombardo’s order to freeze, cut regulations could backfire appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
Fishing in Nevada Options
Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed...
Deadline on water cutback plans looms for states using Colorado River water
As water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to drop, the Federal Bureau of Reclamation called for the submission of water cutback plans — and the deadline is Monday.
