Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Police arrest man after he allegedly fired shotgun at house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood
Portland police arrested Michael J. Baca Friday after he allegedly fired a shotgun at another man in the Cully neighborhood in December. Baca, 36, was arrested on 14 charges, including attempted murder or aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangerment, among others.
Man shot to death early Thursday morning, found in car in N. Portland, police say
Police found a man shot to death in North Portland Thursday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. and discovered the victim in a car, the Portland Police Bureau said. Paramedics soon arrived and concluded that the man was dead.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
KGW
Man found shot and killed in vehicle in north Portland
Portland police found a man dead inside a vehicle near the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and North Bryant Street on Jan. 26. No suspects have been arrested.
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police identify 19-year-old shot to death in Northeast Portland
Police have publicly identified the victim in a fatal January 19 shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood. Dazani S. Roberts, 19, was shot to death shortly before midnight near Northeast 42nd Avenue and Prescott Street. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene, police said.
kptv.com
Name released of man found dead inside car after N. Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released the name of a deadly shooting victim on Friday after he was found in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Arthur Earl Jones. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shots...
One found dead inside vehicle after North Portland shooting
One person was found dead inside a vehicle after officers responded to reports of shots fired in Portland's Arbor Lodge neighborhood early Thursday morning, Portland Police confirmed to KOIN 6.
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Cold-case arrest in 2011 homicide: Portland father was shot in back after breaking up bar fight
A 37-year-old Portland man faces murder charges in the 2011 shooting of Leonard “L.J.” Irving. Irving, a 34-year-old father of three, was shot in the back four times outside a bar on Northeast 82nd Avenue on June 26, 2011. Irving reportedly had broken up an argument between Lamar Hill, his nephew, and another man. As he and Hill walked to their minivan across the street, Irving was shot and killed. Hill also was shot in the neck, but he survived.
Already in custody, man indicted in 2011 Portland murder
More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind 3 young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.
kptv.com
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Defense accuses prosecution of intentionally triggering mistrial for Portland man charged in 2 homicides, 1 attempted murder
Defense lawyers this week accused Multnomah County prosecutors of deliberately botching a murder trial for a Portland man charged with fatally shooting two men and trying to kill a third in 2020. After a week of pre-trial wrangling and juror selection, the jury listened to just 20 minutes of the...
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with memory issues on Saturday morning. Officers said they are looking for 63-year-old Gary Wilson. At about 6 a.m. Saturday, he left his care home in the 400 block of Southeast Hale Drive to go for a walk and has not returned. He is familiar with TriMet.
KGW
Pedestrian killed in crash in Southeast Portland
Portland police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car Tuesday night in Southeast Portland. The pedestrian died despite life-saving efforts by paramedics.
kptv.com
37-year-old man indicted for 2011 cold case while awaiting unrelated attempted murder trial
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Tuesday for the 2011 murder of Leonard “LJ” Irving, according to Portland police. Jawuan Marsean Polk is charged with shooting and killing Irving, a 34-year-old father of three young children, and injuring a second man.
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
Starday Tavern RV returned after being stolen Thursday
A local business owner is breathing a sigh of relief tonight after he says his stolen RV was recovered.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Memphis Police Release Brutal Video of Cops Murdering Tyre Nichols, While Portland Officials Urge Calm (Good Luck With That)
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Our first story...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0