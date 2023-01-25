Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Aussies Hijikata, Kubler win Australian Open men's doubles
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the...
Marseille draws with Monaco 1-1, Lens needs a late equalizer
PARIS (AP) — Marseille fell short of a club record ninth straight win in all competitions after drawing at home with Monaco 1-1 in the French league on Saturday. Veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez equalized for Marseille in the 47th minute after an early own goal for Monaco at Stade Velodrome.
Marcos Alonso agrees to contract extension with Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and defender Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to extend his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Spanish club said Friday. Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September after terminating his contract with Chelsea. His initial contract only tied...
Casemiro scores twice, Man United beats Reading in FA Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Casemiro was a serial winner with Real Madrid and on Saturday he kept Manchester United’s trophy hunt going strong in the FA Cup. The Brazil international struck twice in four second-half minutes as United won against second-division Reading 3-1 and progressed to the fifth round.
McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai Desert Classic
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
