Amarillo, TX

CajunHustle
3d ago

Likely unlawful for a candidate to use govt email to run a campaign, and it is refreshing to see a news media that actually conducts investigations,it becomes a biased investigation if the newspaper is contacting LE to report (snitch) on a candidate. Just publish your findings - and if in fact he/she is breaking the law, then LE will conduct the proper investigation on their own, no need to tatle tail. Bringing LE down on political rivals is disgusting; similar to how the Biden admin is weaponizing the FBI against political rival's,it's bad business and down right dishonest. Do your job and report info that has been properly sourced and vetted and the rest will take care of itself. Currently, journalism in the US is no better than the British tabloids,it's absolutely disgusting and ethics need to be enforced-this is pivotal to ensure Americans are not being lied to and pushing rhetoric. Journalists used to be of "Service" to all citizens, now its all political agendas.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult

A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

After Year Spent In Jail, Dumas Woman’s Murder Charge Dismissed

Nearly two years after her arrest, a Dumas woman's murder charge has been dismissed by the Texas Attorney General. On the morning of March 6, 2021, Dumas police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 200-block of North Meridith Avenue and North 3rd Street. Upon arrival, they found 51-year-old Johnny Villegas with a gunshot wound to the chest.
DUMAS, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

15 year old Indicted Capital Murder Charges

A 15-year-old child accused of killing his parents has been indicted on capital murder charges. A Randall County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Lee Knight on Wednesday for capital murder on 33-year-old Tyler James Knight and 28-year-old Bethany Marie Mullican. They were murdered on November7, 2022 , at the Lakeview Mobile...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr.,

Wayne “Butch” Allen Leatherman, Sr., 79, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Amarillo.Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mobeetie Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Virnau with AccentCare Home Health, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX

