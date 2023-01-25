Likely unlawful for a candidate to use govt email to run a campaign, and it is refreshing to see a news media that actually conducts investigations,it becomes a biased investigation if the newspaper is contacting LE to report (snitch) on a candidate. Just publish your findings - and if in fact he/she is breaking the law, then LE will conduct the proper investigation on their own, no need to tatle tail. Bringing LE down on political rivals is disgusting; similar to how the Biden admin is weaponizing the FBI against political rival's,it's bad business and down right dishonest. Do your job and report info that has been properly sourced and vetted and the rest will take care of itself. Currently, journalism in the US is no better than the British tabloids,it's absolutely disgusting and ethics need to be enforced-this is pivotal to ensure Americans are not being lied to and pushing rhetoric. Journalists used to be of "Service" to all citizens, now its all political agendas.
