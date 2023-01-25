Read full article on original website
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Djokovic wins 1st set of Australian Open final vs Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. Djokovic broke Tsitsipas' serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage. In addition...
Aryna Sabalenka ready to battle at top of women’s game after Australian Open win
A terrific Australian Open final indicated Iga Swiatek will soon have company at the top of the women’s game.By winning her maiden grand slam title, Aryna Sabalenka will equal her career-high ranking of world number two, but she will still be more than 4,000 points behind Swiatek.The Pole’s consistency, as well as her titles at the French Open and US Open, put her miles ahead of the rest in 2022, but she has a lot of points to defend this year and could find herself reeled in.Wooow guys...what just happened? I have a fear that this was all a dream...
