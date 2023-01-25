A terrific Australian Open final indicated Iga Swiatek will soon have company at the top of the women’s game.By winning her maiden grand slam title, Aryna Sabalenka will equal her career-high ranking of world number two, but she will still be more than 4,000 points behind Swiatek.The Pole’s consistency, as well as her titles at the French Open and US Open, put her miles ahead of the rest in 2022, but she has a lot of points to defend this year and could find herself reeled in.Wooow guys...what just happened? I have a fear that this was all a dream...

54 MINUTES AGO