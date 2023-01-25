Read full article on original website
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
GOP national sales tax talk backfires, as Dems see political gold
“I believe it would cause the next Great Depression if we would impose it," says Chuck Schumer.
Opinion | In Praise of Russia’s Political Exiles
Exiles from Putin’s Russia have a powerful role to play in what comes next in their country. It’s happened before.
Readers respond: Restore GOP ideology
There’s been talk lately that the GOP is no longer a party of ideology, but rather a loose coalition of nihilists driven by an anarchistic disregard for democratic institutions. The only thing the Republicans seem to believe in - other than crackpot conspiracy theories - is owning the Dems at every turn. This assessment is largely accurate, and it’s a sad thing. The Republican Party I grew up with was anything but nihilistic. Love them or hate them, you always knew what they stood for: individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets and family values.
Bice continues to shill for Big Oil while trying to shake down feds
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice is doing her best for Oklahoma energy company owners and almost nothing for the rest of us, argues George Lang. The post Bice continues to shill for Big Oil while trying to shake down feds appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Randy Feenstra: We're delivering on our commitment to America
Commitment. It’s a word that evokes hope, promises leadership, and delivers results. No other word in the English language constitutes a more ironclad bond between individuals than a commitment. Roughly four months ago, House Republicans made our own commitment — a Commitment to America — that we would rebuild our economy, end wasteful spending, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, and defend the American Dream for every person, family, and community who calls our great nation home. ...
