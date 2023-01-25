Read full article on original website
huh?
6d ago
DFCS in Georgia is a joke. alot more needs to be done Georgia can do better, if they would get there priorities straight.
10
Jonesie
6d ago
This Agency Is A Mess Through Out The Country!! Definitely Over Worked and Under Paid!! All these politicians making so much should spend a month there and pay.. They'd Be Jumping Off A Bridge!!
6
Ms Media
6d ago
As Kemp throws more money into security for schools $100 million dollars no mental health professionals, failed to except federal funding to expand Healthcare what people don't know is his plan is going to cost taxpayers money!
7
3 Atlanta nurses removed from roles after Florida schools found handing out fake diplomas
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Georgia officials roll out increased penalties for gang crimes
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans formally rolled out legislation to increase penalties for those who recruit minors into gangs. Senate Bill 44, introduced by state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also mandates minimum sentences for gang offenses currently on the books in Georgia. It would allow prosecutors and judges to consider lower sentences only in some situations, including where a defendant renders "substantial assistance" in identifying, arresting or convicting other gang members. ...
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that would add suicide screening in public schools
ATLANTA — A bill targeting the mental health of Georgians may get some traction in this year’s legislature. It would require suicide screening services in public schools for children as young as 8 years old. Aiding the mental health of Georgians has become a rare bipartisan issue at...
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
We've confirmed three of those nurses with sham degrees worked at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Gun rights group aims to change Georgia’s assault law, gets defense attorneys’ support
A year after the headline-grabbing success of “Constitutional carry,” the influential gun-rights group GA2A is pushing a legislative agenda loaded with more ideas that could make a bang, like easing firearm-carrying in churches and government buildings. And, just as Constitutional carry was a widely misreported distraction from far...
Georgia resolution honors Lunar New Year at state Capitol
ATLANTA — The nation's largest group of Asian American legislators gathered Tuesday to cement the Year of the Rabbit into Georgia's history. Lawmakers from Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus and community members were on the Capitol steps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among the crowd were Korean...
Georgia House aims to ease health insurance costs on schools
ATLANTA — House budget writers in Georgia want to shift $100 million into the state employee health plan to reduce the sting of health insurance premium increases for public school districts. The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday included that change as it voted to approve House Bill 18. It...
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Georgia Democrats say you could be held responsible if someone steals your gun and commits crime
Should you be criminally liable if someone takes a firearm out of your home or car and uses it in a crime? One Democratic lawmaker thinks so and is placing that bill along with a package of new gun safety legislation.
Proposed bi-partisan bill would increase Georgia’s tobacco tax
A pack of cigarettes in Georgia could soon become more expensive.
Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina
MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina. Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing. The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with...
Kemp approves $250 million in bonds for workforce housing
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has approved the issuing of a quarter-billion dollars in bonds for the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority to finance loans to build new housing for low and middle-income Georgians. Kemp's executive order, signed last week, puts the focus on housing affordability as companies like Hyundai, Rivian,...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police can trigger racial trauma according to a Georgia mental health expert. “How we are interpreting the people that we task to protect us, once again we’re looking at that and that’s also what’s affecting our mental health outcomes.”
