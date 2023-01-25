High School Student Gunned Down Near Campus Shortly After Dismissal In Baltimore: Police

The scene of the fatal shooting Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Officials say that a Forest Park High School student was shot and killed off-campus in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Baltimore City Public School District confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the 15-year-old student was shot after school and away from campus shortly after dismissal.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the incident happened at approximately 3:04 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, when officers from the Northwest District were called to the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, Harrison said that they found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley not far from the high school, though it was unclear how many times he was struck by his shooter.

Responding officers rendered aid to the teen until paramedics arrived to assist, though the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrison said that his department is “not ready to fully identify the teen," only mentioning that the victim was 15 years old, and a student at the school.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this young male victim,” Harrison said at the scene. “We’re struck with another tragedy of a young person, a high school member of our community who was struck dead in our community.”

The commissioner went on to implore members of the community to scale back on the gun violence, which has plagued the city and surrounding areas to start 2023.

“We’re here to talk about people using guns to solve their conflict … There is no reason why this (teen) should be dead tonight,” Harrison said. “We’re here to talk about the prevalence of guns in our community … The ease of access to guns in our community … And the ease to use them against other people to resolve conflict.”

Harrison went on to say that the school was dismissed shortly before the shooting was reported, and the body was found around the corner from Forest Park High School.

“Whether it’s young people or adults using (guns) for any reason, it’s unnecessary and wrong, and we will not stop,” Harrison said. “We will do anything we can, and be relentless until we find not just the person who committed this murder, but all the murders who created victims and broke families in our city.”

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.