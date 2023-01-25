ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing

Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
stpetecatalyst.com

At the Table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Dover family-owned farm gears up for strawberry season

DOVER, Fla. - Winter in Florida means strawberry season and the official state dessert is fresh from the farm to table. One of those farms in Dover is Three Son Farm owned by the Williams family. "I was raised on the farm, my mom she brought us up on the...
DOVER, FL
Bay News 9

Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
FLORIDA STATE
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Wesley Chapel Postal CPU Closes, But Is It Gone For Good?

Considering that New Tampa has had its own full-service U.S. Post Office for more than 20 years, it was hard for me to understand why Wesley Chapel has only had a Contract Postal Unit (CPU). In fact, it wasn’t until after I moved out of the community around Saddlebrook Resort in 1995, that Kelly Rossi, who has had the contract to run the CPU in Wesley Chapel for 26 years, took over the operation of the local CPU.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district

The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
94.3 Lite FM

Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida

With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
TAMPA, FL

