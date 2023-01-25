ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner

By Gage Nutter
 3 days ago
advocatenews.net

Coach Todd FitzGerald of #1-ranked HS Baseball Team in U.S. headlines Mass. Baseball Coaches Convention/Clinic Speakers Jan. 27-28 in Wakefield

Led Stoneman Douglas HS (Parkland, Fla.) to a 35-4 record in 2022. World Series Park of Saugus Supt. Bob Davis will be honored with Ebbett Award by MBCA on Saturday. The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) is hosting its 56th Annual Convention, which includes a two-day speakers program/clinic and the Annual Hall of Fame induction and banquet, on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, 2023.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball

The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
WESTFIELD, MA
darientimes.com

UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
MILFORD, CT
MassLive.com

WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost

The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WORCESTER, MA
onthewater.com

Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 26, 2023

Chatting about the weather has always been a cordial conversation starter but lately it’s been taking a darker side. In fact some of the adjectives used to describe the lack of a consistent freeze by ice fishing fanatics would not go over well in mixed company. Fortunately relief awaits out west, north of the border and just maybe a lot closer if we can believe next week’s weather forecast!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren

WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
WARREN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role

Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
