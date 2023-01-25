Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner

Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
advocatenews.net
Coach Todd FitzGerald of #1-ranked HS Baseball Team in U.S. headlines Mass. Baseball Coaches Convention/Clinic Speakers Jan. 27-28 in Wakefield
Led Stoneman Douglas HS (Parkland, Fla.) to a 35-4 record in 2022. World Series Park of Saugus Supt. Bob Davis will be honored with Ebbett Award by MBCA on Saturday. The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) is hosting its 56th Annual Convention, which includes a two-day speakers program/clinic and the Annual Hall of Fame induction and banquet, on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, 2023.
Vin Maggi, Pope Francis boys hockey fend off late comeback against Bishop Hendricken
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With just over nine minutes remaining in regulation between Pope Francis boys ice hockey and Bishop Hendricken on Saturday, the Cardinals thought the game was sealed as Nick Petkovich made it a three-goal lead.
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney agrees to new contract
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross football head coach Bob Chesney has agreed to a restructured contract that runs through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. Chesney had previously signed a contract extension in February 2022. He has led the Crusaders to four Patriot League championships in his five years as head coach.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (9-3) Springfield International Charter (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lobster rolls among many new offerings at Polar Park. 23 bucks, that's how much.
WORCESTER — Since the WooSox arrived in the Canal District, team Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino continually describes the ongoing project that is Polar Park as a win-win proposition for everyone involved, including the city. So Lucchino, along with ballpark architect Janet Marie Smith, have worked each offseason to make sure fans...
RJ Luis, Dyondre Dominguez step up to lead UMass men’s basketball to 87-79 win over Duquesne
AMHERST – Without the services of its two leading scorers, Noah Fernandes and Matt Cross, members of the UMass men’s basketball team knew someone had to step up. That someone was freshman RJ Luis.
Scoreboard: Tessa Kawall leads No. 8 Amherst girls basketball past South Hadley & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 8 Amherst girls basketball defeated South Hadley, 61-47, Friday evening in a league matchup, led by Tessa Kawall’s game-high 27 points.
umassathletics.com
Massachusetts Men's Track And Field Splits Squad At Boston University, The TRACK At New Balance
University of Massachusetts Men's Track And Field Meet Information. Meet John Thomas Terrier Classic / UMass Lowell Riverhawk Invitational. Date Friday, January 27, 2023 / Saturday, January 28, 2023. Location BU Track & Tennis Center - Boston, Mass. / The TRACK at New Balance - Boston, Mass. Watch FloTrack (John...
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
Amar Gamidov’s shooting sparks No. 16 Minnechaug boys basketball in win over Agawam
AGAWAM — No. 16 Minnechaug led Agawam by a point heading into the fourth quarter on Friday night, but felt like it wasn’t playing close to its potential.
Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
Springfield Thunderbirds soar past Belleville, 6-1, for fifth consecutive win
SPRINGFIELD — After a quiet first period that left the game scoreless, the Springfield Thunderbirds erupted with a string of dominant plays to defeat the Belleville Senators 6-1 on Saturday night. Just 59 seconds into the second period, Martin Frk rifled a shot toward the goal off a cross...
darientimes.com
UConn football gets commitment from Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year John Neider
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn football program has secured the Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Law's John Neider, this year's player of the year and the New Haven Register First Team All-State quarterback, announced on Friday that he will be joining his predecessor, running back Victor Rosa of Bristol Central, in the UConn locker room next fall.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
19th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge, raising money for children to learn, explore and grow
At 36 degrees, the water in Westfield was just four degrees above freezing Saturday afternoon, just enough to be liquid when 42 Penguin Plungers ran from a perfectly good, 46-degree beach at Hampton Ponds State Park, swam out 50 feet to ring a cowbell mounted on a metal rod and then back to the beach and a heated tent.
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 26, 2023
Chatting about the weather has always been a cordial conversation starter but lately it’s been taking a darker side. In fact some of the adjectives used to describe the lack of a consistent freeze by ice fishing fanatics would not go over well in mixed company. Fortunately relief awaits out west, north of the border and just maybe a lot closer if we can believe next week’s weather forecast!
thereminder.com
New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren
WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
