Snow is headed to central Idaho just in time for the Winter Carnival in McCall causing some slick roads for travelers in the higher elevations. 1"-3" of snow is likely in the McCall area on Friday with another 1"-3" likely on Saturday making for a snowy weekend for the Winter Carnival. The snow will end from north to south around sunrise on Sunday providing improving road conditions. That being said, an arctic cold front will be blasting through at the time so there may still be an issue with blowing snow in some areas. Please be prepared for winter travel in central Idaho this weekend.

MCCALL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO