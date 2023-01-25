Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV networks, live stream for Championship Sunday
We're down to just three games left in the NFL season and Sunday's matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets. We've got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL conference championship preview: Mr. Irrelevant takes on MVP candidate; AFC title rematch in Kansas City
Championship Weekend is here, and it's going to be a big one. Four red-hot teams are vying for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
CBS Sports
How 49ers can win 2023 Super Bowl: Brock Purdy continues Cinderella run, defensive weakness remains unexposed
For the second year in a row, the 49ers are knocking on the door of the Super Bowl. Last season, their dreams of a title slipped through their fingers as they couldn't hang on to their fourth-quarter lead over the eventual-champion Rams. Fast forward to this year's campaign, and you'll...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Shifts to active roster
Coleman was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This likely matters more for the status of Elijah Mitchell, who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a groin injury. Given the talented second-year back didn't practice all week, it's possible Mitchell would be unavailable, meaning Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price and even Coleman could see a handful of carries in an effort to spell All-Pro stud Christian McCaffrey.
CBS Sports
Four bold NFL playoff predictions, plus Patrick Mahomes injury update and ranking best potential Super Bowls
Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The NFL regular season ended on Jan. 8, which means we've now gone 18 days without a coach being hired. There are five open coaching jobs and not one has been filled yet. It's been so long that I'm starting to think that some of these teams are planning to go into 2023 without a coach, which might actually be better than what they had last year.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Odell Beckham Jr, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy has been “unbelievable” at avoiding turnovers and thinks it might be the quarterback’s best quality. “Yes, he’s been unbelievable with that,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing he’s done. And to be able to be as good with the ball as he has while still making a number of the plays that he has, that’s definitely the thing I’ve been most impressed with.”
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report
Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
theScore
Report: DeMeco Ryans emerging as top HC candidate for Texans
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Houston Texans in their head coaching search, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans next week with mutual interest on both sides, Rapoport and Pelissero...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, live stream for NFC Championship
The NFC Championship is here as the San Francisco 49ers will face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. This is the first meeting between these two teams since Week 2 in 2021. The 49ers won, 17-11, but much has changed since then. Jalen Hurts has evolved into one of the...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (calf) misses practice, Deebo Samuel (ankle) limited ahead of NFC title game
While their statuses are not in jeopardy, three of the 49ers' top offensive players are nevertheless dealing with notable injuries ahead of Sunday's NFC title game showdown with the Eagles. Christian McCaffrey (calf), fellow running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and Deebo Samuel (ankle) are each on the 49ers' injury report....
49ers LB fined for out-of-bounds playoff hit on Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott
San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward will have last Sunday’s so-called “hip-drop” tackle of Cowboys running back Tony Pollard examined by the NFL’s Competition Committee sometime during the offseason, a move that may result in a new penalty in the league’s rulebook. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw...
CBS Sports
Perfect Steelers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Pittsburgh adds to the offensive line before focusing on defense
Mike Tomlin is one of the most underappreciated coaches in the NFL. The accomplishment of finishing with a .500 record or better each of his 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers is remarkable, especially considering the quarterback struggles over the past half-decade. Pittsburgh may have finally found an answer to its quarterback situation moving forward but other questions on the roster persist.
