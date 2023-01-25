The long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off this week, and with it came a slew of bills that would affect public schools and education. Before we get into them, it’s important to remember that just because a bill is filed doesn’t mean it’s going to become law. In fact, most won’t. The first step is a committee or two, then the chamber floor, then the process starts over in the other chamber. If a bill manages to get an up vote in both chambers, it still needs to go to Gov. Roy Cooper. If he signs it, it becomes law. If he vetoes it, then there could potentially be a veto override vote in one or both chambers.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO