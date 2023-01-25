ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?

I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior

Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
DULUTH, MN
B105

An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
DULUTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Jillian Kay Rojas

Jillian Kay Rojas age 34 of Duluth passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 with her mother and sister Maria by her side. She was born at St Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota on October 20, 1988. Jillian is survived by her Mother, Linda Forte, Father, Javier Garcia Sr. Children, Nadiya Rojas, Anahi Rojas, Nevaeh Rewald, Micah Rewald, and Alexander Rewald, Siblings Maria T Rojas, Children Xavier, Malekai and Sincere, Javier Garcia Jr., Angel Fernandez, Half-Siblings, Sheyla Rojas, and Joel Ramirez. Biological Father, Jorge Rojas. Grandmother, Manuela Forte. Uncles, Harold Forte, Freddie Zamora, Wife Mary, Danny Zamora, Wife Migdalia, Bob Forte, Wife Linda and Aunt Maria Rojas. Cousins, Jillian Forte and daughter Aurora, Anne (Forte) Medlin, Husband Lynden and kids Zane,Graeme and Luna, Anabel Zamora and daughter Anabeya Pulido, Alex Casanellas and daughter Alina Casanellas, Migdalia Fernandez, Husband Pedro and kids Steven and Cindy. Her Titi, Marilyn along with Lori Olson and countless family and friends. Jillian will be missed dearly by everyone.
DULUTH, MN
wpr.org

Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low

With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Snow tonight and Friday morning

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 26, 2023. Light to locally moderate snow is expected tonight and Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Cook County for up to 5 inches of snowfall. Increasingly gusty winds tonight and Friday are expected to create areas of blowing snow through Friday evening.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN

