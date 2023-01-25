Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks, heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO