Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
clovisroundup.com
City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop
January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
thesungazette.com
New ag classrooms sprout in Strathmore High School
Strathmore High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Strathmore Technical Agricultural Research (STAR) Center on Jan. 26. The building features four classrooms, two full size labs and two smaller labs that are geared towards expanding the Emerging Agricultural Technology (EAT) pathway program for students. Strathmore High School’s principal Andrew Peterson said that this new addition will not only benefit existing students, but will also open up the program to any other students that would like to be a part of EAT.
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
KMPH.com
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
sierranewsonline.com
Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses
COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 28
Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks, heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Clovis
I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
GV Wire
Southwest Fresno Lands 1st Starbucks. It Will Be in ‘Game Changing’ West Creek Village.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says a Starbucks featuring the company’s new community store concept is coming to southwest Fresno in 2024. Dyer made the announcement Wednesday on social media. Conversation With Criner Inspired Effort to Land Starbucks. Dyer said Thursday that a conversation with Pastor DJ Criner made him...
thesungazette.com
Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison
LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department. Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer,...
GV Wire
Fresno State Grad Launches ‘Longshot’ Challenge to Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has a challenger for the 2024 election, with the primary scheduled 13 months away. Andy Morales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from Fresno State last year, and currently works in security. “I’m a Gen-Z Security officer, Latino, and the candidate running to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
thesungazette.com
VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia
VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
Housing Watch: How much income you need to afford a home in Fresno
As high interest rates continue to make homes less affordable, realtors say home buyers are starting to look around again.
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
sjvsun.com
After losing twice, Arballo finds new moneymaking venture against Valley House GOPers
Former Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Arballo is rearing his head yet again in another Central Valley Congressional race. This time, however, he is not entering the race as a candidate, instead opting to work as a consultant in a virtually un-winnable race. The backstory: Arballo, a Fresno financial planner, first...
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0