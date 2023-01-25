ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

tourcounsel.com

Marketplace at El Paseo | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Marketplace at El Paseo, is an outdoor space that is open 24 hours a day. This shopping center has several department stores, where you can find exactly what you are looking for. Whether you want to buy a new garment or look for something for your home. Featured Shopping Stores:...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Holds Enterprise Canal Trail Workshop

January 25, 2023: At Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis Wednesday night, a few members of City staff were present alongside MIG, an architecture company, to present to members of the Clovis community three separate examples of a new bridge that the City plans to build over a certain location of the 168 freeway.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

New ag classrooms sprout in Strathmore High School

Strathmore High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Strathmore Technical Agricultural Research (STAR) Center on Jan. 26. The building features four classrooms, two full size labs and two smaller labs that are geared towards expanding the Emerging Agricultural Technology (EAT) pathway program for students. Strathmore High School’s principal Andrew Peterson said that this new addition will not only benefit existing students, but will also open up the program to any other students that would like to be a part of EAT.
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses

COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
COARSEGOLD, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare County Crop Report for the week ending Jan. 28

Small grains and other field crops: Dried peas and beans are being exported to Guadeloupe, Martinique, and France, as well as domestically. Winter grain and forage crops such as wheat, oats, and barley are being planted throughout Tulare County as weather allows. Recent rains have aided with germination of newly planted grain fields. Wet field conditions have halted any mechanical field work. Some aerial pesticides application is ongoing on forage crops. For the last few weeks, heavy rain has been hitting the valley floor, which has really helped to moisten the soil for upcoming crop rotations.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Clovis

I am sure you are seeking for the great hotel list in the Clovis local area? You’ll get on this article a details list of the great hotel in the Clovis local area. Also, a directional link from your home, and details area, Web Link info, Contact, approximate online users ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all info has been collected.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Lindsay PD houses new homelessness liaison

LINDSAY – After an increase of homelessness in California, Lindsay had to be creative on addressing homelessness by implementing a new officer role into their police department. Lindsay native Bruce Fox is a part of Lindsay PD’s newest initiative in aiding individuals experiencing homelessness. As a homeless liaison officer,...
LINDSAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Shaw Avenue and Maroa Avenue in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto collision with injuries on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The incident occurred at the intersection of Maroa Avenue and Shaw Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., officials said. Details on the Auto Collision on Shaw Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VA officially deploys larger clinic in Visalia

VISALIA – A new VA clinic in Visalia is now marching toward its goal of having a larger facility to serve more veterans. At its Jan. 23 meeting, the Visalia Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new Veterans Affairs clinic to be located in the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance office, now part of Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The site, 500 N Santa Fe St. in Visalia, will replace the current VA community-based outpatient clinic in Tulare and expand primary care and specialty services to local military veterans. The clinic will take up 25,000 square feet of the 32,000 square foot building.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA

