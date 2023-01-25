ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 24, 25 & 26

Ruth Mae Maloney 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. John...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks

KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NC Sea Grant Advances Shoreline Protection and Coastal Resilience

NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program (USCRP) are backing new work to protect North Carolina’s shorelines. A North Carolina Sea Grant collaboration with East Carolina University and Carteret Community College will develop a framework for coastal protection design and siting, as well as living shoreline training courses and a certification program.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal. The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies. Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved an amendments to allow barnyard animals at public institutions of secondary education (grades 9-12). The purpose of this to allow first-hand learning experiences for the students to increase career/interest opportunities. Havelock High School has purchased two Nigerian...
HAVELOCK, NC

