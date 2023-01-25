Read full article on original website
WITN
Carteret County remembers native lost in Space Shuttle Challenger explosion
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county remembers those lost alongside an ENC native in the Space Challenger explosion almost 40 years ago. In a Facebook post, Carteret County Government paid tribute to Beaufort native, Navy Capt. Michael John Smith, and the six other astronauts who were killed 37 years ago.
WITN
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of an explosion that changed Lenoir County forever. In 2003, a blast at a manufacturing facility killed six people and hurt 30 others. WITN talked with first responders and survivors as they look back at a day that will stay...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 24, 25 & 26
Ruth Mae Maloney 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. John...
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot’s estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All...
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
wcti12.com
Construction underway on new playground at Lenoir County parks
KINSTON, Lenoir County — New playgrounds are being built in Kinston at Fairfield Park and Bill Fay Park. The community was invited to join city leaders and construction crews as the equipment was installed at Fairfield Park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The old playground equipment was removed in...
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WITN
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina. The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures. They will close the ECU Health Women’s Care...
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
outerbanksvoice.com
NC Sea Grant Advances Shoreline Protection and Coastal Resilience
NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program (USCRP) are backing new work to protect North Carolina’s shorelines. A North Carolina Sea Grant collaboration with East Carolina University and Carteret Community College will develop a framework for coastal protection design and siting, as well as living shoreline training courses and a certification program.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WITN
First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal. The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies. Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in...
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
wcti12.com
Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved an amendments to allow barnyard animals at public institutions of secondary education (grades 9-12). The purpose of this to allow first-hand learning experiences for the students to increase career/interest opportunities. Havelock High School has purchased two Nigerian...
WECT
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three anglers got an up close look at a humpback whale Tuesday. Andy Connette sent WECT this video as the boat, Lance, encountered the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach. “On our way out to our fishing grounds we spotted a humpback...
WITN
Two employees & elderly driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just before...
