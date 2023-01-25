ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
PENDLETON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mayor Greenberg proclaims January as Stalking Awareness Month in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg launched a new campaign in the city for employees to raise awareness about domestic violence and stalking. Greenberg said his office will provide help for Metro employees dealing with domestic violence or stalking. New training and policies will be implemented for Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
LOUISVILLE, KY

