Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville adds king-sized junior college guard Koron Davis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards. According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
wdrb.com
Lexington NICU rejoicing after 'miracle baby' thriving after surviving minutes with no heart rhythm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm. According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for seasonal positions starting in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo hosted a job fair on Saturday for a variety of positions. The zoo offered seasonal positions in admissions, education, guest services, membership, front desk, horticulture and rides and attractions. People who are hired will receive training in their area. "We basically double our...
wdrb.com
Sweet! Cast members from 'Napoleon Dynamite' to visit Louisville in February
Sweet! Cast members from 'Napoleon Dynamite' to visit Louisville in February. There will be a full screening of the film, followed by moderated panel.
wdrb.com
Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
wdrb.com
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
wdrb.com
Youth-led study in Kentucky highlights social challenges of COVID-19 in schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic imposed a devastating effect on the psychological health of students, as they spent hours inside the house with little or no social contact with friends and classmates. A recent study published by the Kentucky Student Voice Team unpacks how Kentucky’s youth continue to...
wdrb.com
2023 Kentucky Derby Festival event tickets available for purchase this Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With less than 100 days until the first Saturday in May, it's time to get ready for Kentucky Derby activities. Tickets for all 2023 Festival events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival's press office.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Louisville middle school students aim to change the world at science fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scientists in Louisville are figuring out how to scrub air pollution and pinpoint cancer cells with photographs. But the scientists aren't even old enough to drive a car. At a middle school science fair, students are aiming to make the world a better place. "Students have...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Angio's Italian Restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local Italian restaurant chain in Louisville is closing permanently. According to a social media post, Angio's Italian Restaurant is closing its doors. "This is the most difficult post I've had to make and it's being done with the heaviest of hearts and tear-filled eyes," the...
wdrb.com
LMPD goes outside the country in effort to recruit new officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is thinking outside the box, and outside the country, in the search for new recruits. The department is aggressively looking for recruits to join its next training academy, and the search for new officers includes more than just the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
wdrb.com
Mayor Greenberg proclaims January as Stalking Awareness Month in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg launched a new campaign in the city for employees to raise awareness about domestic violence and stalking. Greenberg said his office will provide help for Metro employees dealing with domestic violence or stalking. New training and policies will be implemented for Metro...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
wdrb.com
All Thai'd Up adds deli to downtown Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville Thai restaurant is making changes because it wasn't performing well at night. The owners of All Thai'd Up on South 5th Street added a new portion of the restaurant that makes deli sandwiches. "Sadly, the downtown location did not perform well for dinner....
wdrb.com
Norton West Louisville Hospital project team hosting outreach event for contracting companies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contracting companies will have a chance to get involved in building a new hospital in west Louisville. The Norton West Louisville Hospital project team is hosting an outreach event Thursday evening. Contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and others in construction are invited. Any company interested in being part...
Comments / 0