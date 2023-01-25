ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass

Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
NFL world reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals spent much of the offseason retooling their offensive line to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow after the team had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last year. But due to some unfortunate luck, it looks like the Bengals will have to play several backups on the offensive line once again against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pirates outright former Yankees sensation

The Pittsburgh Pirates outrighted former New York Yankees sensation Miguel Andújar on Thursday. Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review reported Thursday that Andújar, who the Pirates DFA’d last week, cleared waivers and would receive a non-roster invite to spring training. “Miguel Andújar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andújar Read more... The post Pirates outright former Yankees sensation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Are Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers talking trade?

The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.
