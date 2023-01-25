Read full article on original website
Over 100 Harvard students walk out of alleged groping professor’s class
More than 100 Harvard University students walked out of a class taught by a professor who was allowed to return after being accused of forcibly kissing and groping students. Video footage showed anthropology professor John Comaroff awkwardly sitting at the front of his 3 p.m. class Tuesday as a series of students started to stand. “We don’t want to be taught by someone who has still not been held accountable for, or made amends for their sexual misconduct,” one female student then said, reading from her phone. “John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students,” she continued, as others pulled...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Black Creator Paid His Tuition Using TikTok — Now His University Has Banned the App on Campus
Black TikTok creator Leon Ondieki made headlines last year after revealing that the social media platform TikTok helped pay for his entire tuition at the University of Georgia—and buy a car. Ondieki achieved these goals through TikTok’s Creator Fund, a program that pays content creators based on the number...
Get your kid the heck out of traditional public schools: Journalist exposes teachers hiding CRT
Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette exposes what's happening in America's public schools regarding critical race theory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Unhinged: Stanford student facing backlash for reading a book
Today’s a day that ends in y, so, naturally, we’re facing yet another instance of campus insanity run amok. The latest example comes courtesy of Stanford University, where a student is in hot water for simply reading a controversial book. The book in question was Hitler’s autobiography, Mein...
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
I was a school dropout, but we just won $500,000 for giving students like me a second chance
I dropped out of school but now help find and support students like me to recover their education with individualized, hands-on learning.
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
