New York Post

Over 100 Harvard students walk out of alleged groping professor’s class

More than 100 Harvard University students walked out of a class taught by a professor who was allowed to return after being accused of forcibly kissing and groping students. Video footage showed anthropology professor John Comaroff awkwardly sitting at the front of his 3 p.m. class Tuesday as a series of students started to stand. “We don’t want to be taught by someone who has still not been held accountable for, or made amends for their sexual misconduct,” one female student then said, reading from her phone. “John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students,” she continued, as others pulled...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Connecticut Public

Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates

A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
Washington Examiner

Unhinged: Stanford student facing backlash for reading a book

Today’s a day that ends in y, so, naturally, we’re facing yet another instance of campus insanity run amok. The latest example comes courtesy of Stanford University, where a student is in hot water for simply reading a controversial book. The book in question was Hitler’s autobiography, Mein...
STANFORD, CA
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!

“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
bestcolleges.com

Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce

Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...

