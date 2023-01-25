Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'

The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.

A district official confirms no one could enter or exit the campus during the incident, but classes were continuing as normal.

At the beginning of the school's second lunch, a person was acting "erratically and aggressively on campus."

"We appreciate your understanding and the quick response of our students, faculty, and staff to keep everyone safe. Safety will always be a top priority for our students and staff," shared Principal Roberto A. Estrella.

