Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
3D printed home neighborhood to be built in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few months ago, we brought you the story of the first bio-based, 3D printed home. Now, we bring you the story of the first neighborhood to feature such homes. The University of Maine printed the first prototype in their on-campus facility in 2022. Now they...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
Can a town just dissolve? Dennysville considers de-organizing.
Many of the 20 residents that attended a town meeting expressed support for de-organizing the rural Washington County community of Dennysville, whose town office is shown here. Photo by Alan Kryszak. Once a thriving lumber community that dates back to the late 1700’s, the humble town of Dennysville in far...
Community programs working to connect more than 100 unhoused people in Bangor with homes
BANGOR, Maine — More than 100 unhoused people are living in homeless encampments throughout Bangor, according to a homeless response worker with the community organization Community Health and Counseling Services (CHCS). Outreach workers with the program say they are trying to connect those people experiencing homelessness to housing every...
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Maine to See $34M Push to Connect Rural Areas
(TNS) — Dan Daggett has deep roots in Brookton, a small town in Washington County where he and his family run a financial services consulting business. On Wednesday, he had a successful Zoom call with two other people in other parts of the country. The day before, he had to cancel multiple meetings because his unreliable Internet failed for several hours.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Secretary of State has validated a citizen's initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The "No Blank Checks" campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval before taking...
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
Organizations working to help Mainers heat their homes this winter
MAINE, USA — If you're looking to donate money to NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon, here's a couple of organizations that will benefit from those funds to provide fueling assistance to those who need it. Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis are just some of the organizations...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet. GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete. More than 12,000 locations...
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
