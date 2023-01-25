ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

3D printed home neighborhood to be built in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few months ago, we brought you the story of the first bio-based, 3D printed home. Now, we bring you the story of the first neighborhood to feature such homes. The University of Maine printed the first prototype in their on-campus facility in 2022. Now they...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine students have six choices for K-12 education

AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
Government Technology

Maine to See $34M Push to Connect Rural Areas

(TNS) — Dan Daggett has deep roots in Brookton, a small town in Washington County where he and his family run a financial services consulting business. On Wednesday, he had a successful Zoom call with two other people in other parts of the country. The day before, he had to cancel multiple meetings because his unreliable Internet failed for several hours.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
B98.5

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet. GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete. More than 12,000 locations...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME

