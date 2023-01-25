ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
CBS Sports

Transfer market news, rumors: Tottenham close in on Pedro Porro, former USMNT defender John Brooks moves

What's better than catching up on the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We look at why Pedro Porro could help save Tottenham's season along with John Anthony Brooks moving back to the Bundesliga. Nicolo Zaniolo and Anthony Gordon could also be heading to new clubs but check out what's going on.
BBC

'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera

Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC

Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
SB Nation

Everton close to appointing next manager

With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispatch Arsenal, 1-0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more rotational as he put in a direct lineup to emphasize the attack and it worked even if it took until the 64th to score the winner. A...
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
SB Nation

Match Preview: Fulham v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(PL) Fulham v Sunderland (CHA) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is not available. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...

