Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Gusto, Porro, Dumfries, Gordon, Zaniolo, McKennie, Onana, Semenyo
Chelsea may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London) Tottenham are confident that a deal for Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender Pedro Porro...
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
CBS Sports
Transfer market news, rumors: Tottenham close in on Pedro Porro, former USMNT defender John Brooks moves
What's better than catching up on the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We look at why Pedro Porro could help save Tottenham's season along with John Anthony Brooks moving back to the Bundesliga. Nicolo Zaniolo and Anthony Gordon could also be heading to new clubs but check out what's going on.
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
BBC
Esther Morgan: Wales defender joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham
Wales defender Esther Morgan has joined FA Women's Championship side Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. Tottenham academy product Morgan has had previous loan spells at Leicester City and Coventry United. The 20-year-old full-back was sidelined for much of 2022 by a quad injury.
BBC
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
SB Nation
Everton close to appointing next manager
With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
BBC
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Dispatch Arsenal, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a fantastic match after another tough first half. Pep Guardiola went a bit more rotational as he put in a direct lineup to emphasize the attack and it worked even if it took until the 64th to score the winner. A...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender
Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
'Chris Rigg is a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss
It was another day to remember for 15-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Fulham v Sunderland - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(PL) Fulham v Sunderland (CHA) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is not available. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
Comments / 0