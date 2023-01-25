Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin ($BTC) Investors Should Be ‘Accumulating’ Before Rise to $150,000: Bloomberg Analyst
Bitcoin ($BTC) investors should be accumulating the flagship cryptocurrency before its price explodes upward and hits $150,000, according to Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone, who is a well-known cryptocurrency bull. During an interview with cryptocurrency influencer Scott Melker, McGlone pointed out he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency’s price will surge...
$XRP: US Lawyer Explains How ‘XRP Ledger Could Interact With CBDCs’
On Thursday (26 January 2023), Jeremy Hogan, a partner at the American law firm Hogan & Hogan, who has been closely following and commenting on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, explained how the XRP Ledger (XRPL) could work with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The XRP Ledger was...
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, 27th January, 2023, Chainwire. Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Its results are drawn from conversations with over 30 exchanges and 50 investors and reveal some of the most common reasons why exchange customers stay inactive. The survey identified the...
$ETH: Jack Niewold Explains Why Shanghai Upgrade ‘Will Have Huge Impact on Ethereum’
On Thursday (26 January 2023), crypto analyst Jack Niewold, who is Founder of Crypto Pragmatist, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork, which will enable staking withdrawals. According to a report by The Block, at Ethereum Core Devs Meeting #151, which was held on 8 December 2022,...
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Threshold ($T) Surges Over 200% in 30 Days
Threshold Network’s native token, $T, has seen its price surge over 200% in just 30 days in an astounding rise that has seen it outperform top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH). The network is the result of an on-chain merger between two existing networks, NU and KEEP,...
Binance’s $BUSD Sees Market Cap Plunge by $2 Billion as Tether’s Market Share Rises
The stablecoin of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, $BUSD, has seen its market capitalization plunge by $2 billion after reports of its past mismanagement surfaced, at a time in which Tether’s $USDT has been seeing its market share of the stablecoin space rise. According to available data, BUSD’s circulating supply...
Crypto Analyst Alex Krüger on Bitcoin Price: ‘30K-35K Looks Very Doable’
On Wednesday (25 January 2023), macroeconomist and crypto analyst Alex Krüger shared his thoughts on Bitcoin’s latest price action. He told his over 150K Twitter followers that “the bearish and risk averse will be able to safely buy the bitcoin dip from 32k to 28k later in 2023.”
Polkadot ($DOT) Becomes Top Crypto by Development Activity After Surpassing Cardano ($ADA)
Polkadot ($DOT), a blockchain network often described as a “blockchain of blockchains,” has recently become the leading cryptocurrency network by development activity after surpassing Cardano ($ADA). According to data shared by on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Polkadot’s development activity, along with that of its pre-production network Kusama, over the...
