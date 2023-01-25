Read full article on original website
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
LC storms past Blaine in important win
BLAINE — It was a big night for Jeremiah Wright and Tyler Sipma, as they led LC to a 70-56 victory over Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 26. Wright had a game-high 25 points, followed closely by Sipma who had 23 points. The two of them combined for 48 of the Lync’s 70 points.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 27, 2023
LYNDEN — Lynden residents Amanda Joy Lenssen and Olivia Grace VanderVeen are two of more than 10,200 students to have been named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University.
Lynden Skateway a great place to exercise and have fun
LYNDEN — When I was a little girl, one of my favorite things in life was to go roller skating. I lived in an apartment complex in Southern California that took up the whole block, and I was allowed to go all the way around the block with my best friend.
Ericksen legacy fund announces scholarship/mini-grant programs
WHATCOM — The 2023 Doug Ericksen Community Legacy Fund scholarship applications are now available for seniors graduating from a Whatcom County high school or homeschool program. A minimum of two scholarships of at least $1,000 each will be awarded. One will be for a four-year program and one for...
GUEST OPINION: Let’s do the hustle
As kids in north Whatcom County in the 1970s, we didn’t exactly have a choice. As school let out, in May at that time, we hopped on school buses to go to the berry fields to work and earn funds for our school clothes. About that time, a song called The Hustle came out.
