Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
Sharks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
PITTSBURGH — The San Jose Sharks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh is 24-15-9 overall and 14-5-4 at home. The Penguins have a 4-3-5 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties. San Jose has a 9-13-4 record on the road and a 14-25-11...
Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks
Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
Denver native, former DU star Troy Terry continuing to grow with back-to-back NHL All-Star selections
Troy Terry knocked once, waited about two seconds and then opened the door to Logan O’Connor’s house and let himself in. It was “typical Troy fashion” according to O’Connor as the two roommates from their freshman year at the University of Denver — who now happen to be next door neighbors — got the chance to catch up the day before Thursday’s meeting between the Avalanche and Ducks in Denver. ...
Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a particularly frantic overtime where Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano each had breakaways for the Ducks, who have won four of their past five games, and John Gibson made a sprawling glove save to prevent Nick Schmaltz from scoring on a 2-on-1.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, Jan. 28)
3. Avs (-235) against Blues: Colorado is coming off a bad loss to the Ducks but should be back on track against St. Louos. (Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 62-66)
FOX Sports
Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston
Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March
Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews
TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs’ first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot,...
Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights
NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on his head for the whole game, especially the first period, kept us in it. Our game then got better as the game went along. It’s huge getting two points going into the break.” Halak had 16 saves in the first period, eight in the second and nine in the third to get his first home win since signing with the Rangers in the offseason.
Comments / 0