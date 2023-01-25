ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

Avs give up lead, allow 3 unanswered goals in loss to Ducks

Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Vatrano scored his second goal with 1:23 left in the second period. The Ducks then dominated early in the third. Henrique tied it on a feed from Denver native Troy Terry at 9:42. And McTavish put the Ducks ahead when his shot trickled past Pavel Francouz. The Avalanche had numerous chances late, twice hitting the post until...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver native, former DU star Troy Terry continuing to grow with back-to-back NHL All-Star selections

Troy Terry knocked once, waited about two seconds and then opened the door to Logan O’Connor’s house and let himself in. It was “typical Troy fashion” according to O’Connor as the two roommates from their freshman year at the University of Denver — who now happen to be next door neighbors — got the chance to catch up the day before Thursday’s meeting between the Avalanche and Ducks in Denver. ...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a particularly frantic overtime where Cam Fowler and Frank Vatrano each had breakaways for the Ducks, who have won four of their past five games, and John Gibson made a sprawling glove save to prevent Nick Schmaltz from scoring on a 2-on-1.
ANAHEIM, CA
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Florida brings losing streak into game against Boston

Boston Bruins (38-6-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -164, Panthers +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three in a row. Florida has a 23-22-6 record overall...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March

Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Trocheck, Halak lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Golden Knights

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the New York Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Friday night. Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start. “A great effort, we had a slow start,” the Rangers’ Barclay Goodrow said. “Jaro stood on his head for the whole game, especially the first period, kept us in it. Our game then got better as the game went along. It’s huge getting two points going into the break.” Halak had 16 saves in the first period, eight in the second and nine in the third to get his first home win since signing with the Rangers in the offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

