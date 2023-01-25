Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
KUTV
Retired Utah educator says school voucher bill needs work, clarity before reconsidering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP is asking Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the school voucher bill on his desk. Utahns are looking beyond what the legislation would mean for education across the state. 2News spoke with a woman who just wrapped up...
KUTV
Utah House approves gender reassignment surgery ban, limits on hormone treatments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A measure banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors and putting new limits on hormone treatments for transgender teens has passed the Utah House of Representatives. Senate Bill 16 passed in a 58 to 14 vote Thursday afternoon. One Republican, Rep. Quinn Kotter, R-West Valley...
KUTV
Brett Garner wins special election to replace Karen Kwan in House District 31
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Democrats have chosen a replacement for the seat in House District 31 vacated by now-Sen. Karen Kwan (D-Murray). Brett Garner defeated two other candidates in the special election Friday to replace Kwan in the Utah House of Representatives. According to a statement released by...
