Read full article on original website
Related
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
Albia Newspapers
Iowa News Headlines Friday, January 27th, 2023
(Des Moines) -- A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message "Don't Tread On Me" has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase "Don't Tread on Me" along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he has a lot of veterans in his area who may be supportive of the proposal. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says the flag has become an aggressive symbol of the extreme right and he opposes the bill. About a dozen states sell Gadsden Flag specialty license plates, including Missouri and Kansas.
Albia Newspapers
Education law defended by Iowa governor
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a statement Friday related to the law she signed on Tuesday, and a comment she attributed to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. In trying to confirm authenticity, The Center Square contacted the American Federation of Teachers on...
Comments / 0