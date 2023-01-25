ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

By MARCIA DUNN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0C27_0kRNXhV100

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded.

NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth.

NASA said Wednesday that this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) above the southern tip of South America. That's 10 times closer than the bevy of communication satellites circling overhead.

The closest approach will occur at 7:27 p.m. EST (9:27 p.m. local.)

Even if the space rock came a lot closer, scientists said most of it would burn up in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger pieces possibly falling as meteorites.

NASA's impact hazard assessment system, called Scout, quickly ruled out a strike, said its developer, Davide Farnocchia, an engineer at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth,” Farnocchia said in a statement. “In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded.”

Discovered Saturday, the asteroid known as 2023 BU is believed to be between 11 feet (3.5 meters) and 28 feet (8.5 meters) feet across. It was first spotted by the same amateur astronomer in Crimea, Gennady Borisov, who discovered an interstellar comet in 2019. Within a few days, dozens of observations were made by astronomers around the world, allowing them to refine the asteroid's orbit.

The asteroid's path drastically will be altered by Earth's gravity once it zips by. Instead of circling the sun every 359 days, it will move into an oval orbit lasting 425 days, according to NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing radioactive capsule leads to urgent health alert in Australia

A small radioactive capsule with the potential to cause skin burns is missing after it was transported from a mine in Western Australia, authorities said. Hazardous material experts are searching for the capsule, which measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters, The Guardian reported. Officials believe the capsule was lost while it was been moved from a mine site north of Newman and a depot in Perth for repairs on Jan. 12, according to the news outlet.
Kansas Reflector

Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs

The CBS program “60 Minutes” recently broadcast a report called “The Vanishing Wild.” Host Scott Pelley introduced it by posing the question: “In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain?” Without pausing for viewers to ponder, he continued: “The answer is about 1970.” “In 1970, the planet’s three […] The post Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
146K+
Followers
155K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy