Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Police Chief Receives Package of Narcotics in the Mail

Green Bay Police Chief Chis Davis had a big surprise in his mail recently. The Green Bay Police Department reports that a package containing just over 3 grams of fentanyl, and nearly .8 grams of cocaine was sent to the Department, addressed to the Chief. The package never made it...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Teen

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Kinzing was last seen on Lake Drive in Waldo on December 26th. He was reportedly leaving his foster home, and no one has...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Motorist Killed In Door County Crash Saturday

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year old motorist was killed early saturday (this) morning as the result of a single vehicle crash in the township of Liberty Grove. According to Door County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Shortreed, emergency responders and laws enforcement personnel responded to the crash site along State Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill shortly before 5 a.m. Deputies located an SUV with heavy damage and the driver identified as Nathan McKillen from Ellison Bay was pronounced dead at the accident scene. It was determined McKillen was driving northbound on 42 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the centerline entering the north ditch and struck several trees before coming to rest. The roadway was shut down for nearly 4 hours following the crash. The incident is still under investigation, pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Learn About Parent Coaching

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Human Services Board will be in the Human Services Building at 4:15 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Jena Foster and Tina Salinas will be on hand to teach the board about parent coaching...
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music

Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
MANITOWOC, WI
City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer

The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership

A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Rivers Leadership to Talk Tourism This Morning

There is one meeting on the Two Rivers City calendar today. The Room Tax Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 10:00 this morning to get updates on Room Tax revenue and the Two Rivers-Manitowoc Visitor Guide, which went into circulation late last week. They will also review the...
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

