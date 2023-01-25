Read full article on original website
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial After He Children Were Left Alone While She Was at a Bar
A Green Bay woman will be standing trial in a child neglect case. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two counts of Neglecting a Child as well as Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on patrol on January 6th when they saw a 6-year-old boy in the parking ramp...
Green Bay Police Chief Receives Package of Narcotics in the Mail
Green Bay Police Chief Chis Davis had a big surprise in his mail recently. The Green Bay Police Department reports that a package containing just over 3 grams of fentanyl, and nearly .8 grams of cocaine was sent to the Department, addressed to the Chief. The package never made it...
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Teen
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Kinzing was last seen on Lake Drive in Waldo on December 26th. He was reportedly leaving his foster home, and no one has...
Motorist Killed In Door County Crash Saturday
The Door County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year old motorist was killed early saturday (this) morning as the result of a single vehicle crash in the township of Liberty Grove. According to Door County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Shortreed, emergency responders and laws enforcement personnel responded to the crash site along State Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill shortly before 5 a.m. Deputies located an SUV with heavy damage and the driver identified as Nathan McKillen from Ellison Bay was pronounced dead at the accident scene. It was determined McKillen was driving northbound on 42 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the centerline entering the north ditch and struck several trees before coming to rest. The roadway was shut down for nearly 4 hours following the crash. The incident is still under investigation, pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Learn About Parent Coaching
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Human Services Board will be in the Human Services Building at 4:15 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Jena Foster and Tina Salinas will be on hand to teach the board about parent coaching...
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Interactive Social
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is inviting the public to experience what it is like to be a part of the club through an event they are calling the Bright Futures Club Social. This event will be held at the Club, located at 3651 Dewey Street in...
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
City of Two Rivers is Working with the TRSD on the L.B. Clarke Middle School Expansion
The Two Rivers Public School District is working directly with the City of Two Rivers on the L.B. Clarke Middle School expansion project. The project, which was approved by the voters in a November referendum, would require using land that is owned by the city to the west and north of the school.
NAMI Manitowoc County to Host a Mental Wellness Meeting Early Next Month
A local organization is continuing its drive toward helping those with mental health issues. The Manitowoc County Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI, has announced a Mental Wellness Meeting scheduled for early next month. The meeting will be held on February 6th at 6:00...
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music
Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer
The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership
A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
Two Rivers Leadership to Talk Tourism This Morning
There is one meeting on the Two Rivers City calendar today. The Room Tax Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 10:00 this morning to get updates on Room Tax revenue and the Two Rivers-Manitowoc Visitor Guide, which went into circulation late last week. They will also review the...
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
Number 1 Redbirds Invade the JFK Tonight, Numerous Other Area Teams in Action
It should be a great atmosphere for high school basketball tonight at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Not only is it Lincoln Wall of Fame Induction night, but the #1 ranked team in the state will be in town to face the host Ships in FRCC action. Undefeated De Pere and...
