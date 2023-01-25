ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
KOCO

Moore Public Schools alleges inappropriate relationship between coach, student

MOORE, Okla. — Moore Public Schools released a statement on Friday alleging inappropriate contact between an athletic coach and a student. The district said they learned of allegations between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. The district immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department to file a report, according to their statement.
okcfox.com

Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
kosu.org

Headlines: Abortion exception bills, SNAP benefits ending & Tray Young in OKC

Republican bills could add abortion exceptions. (NewsOK) Political Action Committee seeks to fight anti-trans bills. (Tulsa World) Another pandemic-related break for low-income families is ending. (Tulsa World) New drugs could help epidemic of childhood obesity. (Tulsa World) Program works to aid virtual health innovations. (Tulsa World) Cherokee nation showcases efforts...
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas

Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
