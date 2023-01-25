Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
KTUL
OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Board of Education terminates contract with Indigenous charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Families and school administrators were left heartbroken after the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to terminate its contract with Sovereign Community Schools. Sovereign is a charter school in Oklahoma City that serves Indigenous students. The school has previously struggled with financial and academic trials.
El Reno Tribune
OSSAA suspends El Reno wrestling coach Lewis until 5A state tourney after school district appeal
Body After hearing an appeal from school administration, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has handed down the equivalent of a five-match suspension for El Reno High School head wrestling coach Tyrone Lewis. El Reno Superintendent Matt Goucher confirmed the district received a letter of notice from the OSSAA on...
KOCO
Moore Public Schools alleges inappropriate relationship between coach, student
MOORE, Okla. — Moore Public Schools released a statement on Friday alleging inappropriate contact between an athletic coach and a student. The district said they learned of allegations between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. The district immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department to file a report, according to their statement.
okcfox.com
Blanchard Intermediate School 5th grader saves student from choking on lunch
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — Blanchard Intermediate School is praising a 5th grade student after he saved another student from choking. On Thursday, Vollie Hines was eating lunch when he noticed his friend was choking. Hines yelled out "Heimlich Maneuver!" and sprung into action. While other students were getting the...
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident
DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
Hundreds of Oklahoma students attend ‘Colonial Day’ at state capitol
Nearly 500 students from districts all over, got the chance to travel back in time and meet history face to face Friday as part of the state's 19th “Colonial Day”.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
OKC Police statement condemns beating death of Tyre Nichols
A statement on the Okla City Police Dept's official Facebook page condemns the actions of Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols. The post OKC Police statement condemns beating death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29
Leaders and activists have planned a community forum on the topic of police violence on Sunday, January 29. The post OKC community forum on police violence planned for Sun, Jan. 29 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Timeline: Athena Brownfield case plays out in Oklahoma court
Following a series of interviews and court documents, we're getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kosu.org
Headlines: Abortion exception bills, SNAP benefits ending & Tray Young in OKC
Republican bills could add abortion exceptions. (NewsOK) Political Action Committee seeks to fight anti-trans bills. (Tulsa World) Another pandemic-related break for low-income families is ending. (Tulsa World) New drugs could help epidemic of childhood obesity. (Tulsa World) Program works to aid virtual health innovations. (Tulsa World) Cherokee nation showcases efforts...
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
