Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO