Del Mar, CA

Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Perez, 53, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Jan 22 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Supervisors OK upgrades to popular North County hiking area

REGION — County supervisors this week unanimously approved upgrades to a popular North County hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot.
POWAY, CA
Coast News

New members for Water Authority

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors welcomed seven new members from across the region at its first regular meeting Jan. 26. Each of the Water Authority’s 24 retail member agencies are represented by at least one member of the 36-member board of directors, which sets the Water Authority’s strategic direction. The Water Authority provides wholesale water supplies that sustains 3.3 million people and a $268 billion regional economy, in coordination with its member agencies.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies

Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Wild Animal Park mouse heads for Guinness record

ESCONDIDO — On Feb. 8, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will attempt to secure a Guinness World Records title for “Oldest Living Mouse in Human Care” to recognize Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse fondly named after actor Patrick Stewart. Pat was born on July 14, 2013 at...
SAN DIEGO, CA

