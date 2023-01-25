It's known as the love hormone, but a new study suggests that label is misleading. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on what scientists are learning about oxytocin. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: When romance is in the air, a couple's oxytocin levels rise. That's true for both people and prairie voles, mouse-like rodents that mate for life and are often used to study human behavior. Dr. Dev Manoli, a psychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco, says prairie vole couples share a nest and even co-parent.

21 HOURS AGO