A new study casts doubt on oxytocin's role as a 'love hormone'

It's known as the love hormone, but a new study suggests that label is misleading. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on what scientists are learning about oxytocin. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: When romance is in the air, a couple's oxytocin levels rise. That's true for both people and prairie voles, mouse-like rodents that mate for life and are often used to study human behavior. Dr. Dev Manoli, a psychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco, says prairie vole couples share a nest and even co-parent.
