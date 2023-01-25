Read full article on original website
Absence from work at record high as Americans feel strain from Covid
For many Americans it feels like everyone is out sick right now. But there is a good reason: work absences from illness are at an all-time annual high in the US and show few signs of relenting. And it’s not just acute illness and caregiving duties keeping workers away.
Three years after COVID-19 started, scientists have learned valuable lessons
January 30, 2020, three years ago, World Health officials made a historic announcement about COVID. They declared it an international emergency. It made the news all over the world including right here. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: There are now around 10,000 cases of the virus, and that's in...
A new study casts doubt on oxytocin's role as a 'love hormone'
It's known as the love hormone, but a new study suggests that label is misleading. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports on what scientists are learning about oxytocin. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: When romance is in the air, a couple's oxytocin levels rise. That's true for both people and prairie voles, mouse-like rodents that mate for life and are often used to study human behavior. Dr. Dev Manoli, a psychiatrist at the University of California, San Francisco, says prairie vole couples share a nest and even co-parent.
