Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
uncorkedasheville.com
13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC
Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe’s Asheville: Reparations Still Idling
Asheville – Christine Edwards of Civility Local Zoomed into the Buncombe County Commissioners’ briefing to present the response plan developed by the Reparations Commission. She reminded the county commissioners that on December 5, the CRC “passed an immediate recommendation to end further harm by ceasing repetition of institutional processes that lead to racially disparate outcomes.” That ambition then had problems getting off the ground because nobody was exactly sure what those processes might be.
WLOS.com
'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production rolls into South Slope, Hendersonville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Filming for the Hallmark movie "A Biltmore Christmas" continued Thursday, Jan. 26, with crews setting up shop in downtown Asheville. The film crew and equipment was spotted outside of Antidote, a cocktail bar located on Coxe Avenue. "A Biltmore Christmas" is a Hallmark production of...
WLOS.com
Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
WLOS.com
Asheville Police to get access to Buncombe County real-time intelligence center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for use of the FUSUS real-time intelligence center camera system. The agreement was approved by a 4-1 vote, with councilmember Kim Roney voting against. “Collaborating to address...
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
WLOS.com
Protesters gather in Asheville's Pack Square as video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities on Friday released police video of five Memphis, Tennessee, officers beating a Black man, who died three days after the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The five officers, all of whom are Black, were charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. His...
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
WLOS.com
Shelling out too much on eggs? Surging prices could lead to increase in backyard coops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — High demand and lower supply mean the cost of chicken eggs will continue to rise. According to the Bureau of Labor, the price of one dozen large grade-A eggs has increased alby most 59.9% from December 2021. The latest numbers from the Federal Reserve report...
WLOS.com
Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
WLOS.com
Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon resigns for health reasons
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon resigned Thursday because of ongoing health issues. In a letter addressed to town residents, commissioners and staff, Sossamon said she has experienced serious complications after a planned heart surgery in November 2022. She said she is making good progress, but must focus her full efforts on recovery.
Comments / 0