Asheville, NC

uncorkedasheville.com

13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe’s Asheville: Reparations Still Idling

Asheville – Christine Edwards of Civility Local Zoomed into the Buncombe County Commissioners’ briefing to present the response plan developed by the Reparations Commission. She reminded the county commissioners that on December 5, the CRC “passed an immediate recommendation to end further harm by ceasing repetition of institutional processes that lead to racially disparate outcomes.” That ambition then had problems getting off the ground because nobody was exactly sure what those processes might be.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hard 2 Recycle event features collection for denim, to be upcycled into home insulation

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks held one of six Hard 2 Recycle events Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hominy Valley Elementary in Candler. The organization hosts the events across Buncombe and Henderson counties. It's a chance to not only educate people on how to properly recycle items traditionally difficult to dispose of, but also to help extend the life of the landfill.
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon resigns for health reasons

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Sylva Mayor Lynda Sossamon resigned Thursday because of ongoing health issues. In a letter addressed to town residents, commissioners and staff, Sossamon said she has experienced serious complications after a planned heart surgery in November 2022. She said she is making good progress, but must focus her full efforts on recovery.
SYLVA, NC

