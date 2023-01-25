Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations
Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
mynews13.com
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
Plant Street estate tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 14 to 22
A Plant Street estate topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 900 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, sold Jan. 17, for $3.1 million. Built in 1986, it has seven bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths and 7,704 square feet of living area. Days on market: 14.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
leesburg-news.com
Circle K clerk blames shortfall in cash drawer on ‘weed’ customers
A Circle K clerk told his manager that he had been selling marijuana out of the store when she confronted him regarding missing cash. The store manager in Eustis noted a shortfall in revenue during shifts when 27-year-old Desmond Malik Perry-Freeman of Eustis was working. She reviewed surveillance camera footage which showed Perry-Freeman entering lottery winnings with no customers present or any associated transactions. The Connecticut native also would transcribe a false daily amount and pocket the difference. The manager noted that the thefts began on Jan. 2 and continued through this past Sunday. A total of $1,789 was missing.
WESH
Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
positivelyosceola.com
Orlando Health: Seven Myths About Cholesterol
Cholesterol is one of the most well-known, yet misunderstood, compounds found in the body. One of the biggest misconceptions is that all cholesterol is bad. The truth is that your body would fall apart without this critical component, which is essential for making cell membranes and hormones. What’s important to...
orangeobserver.com
City mulls options to keep its downtown charm
Initially settled in the 1850s, Winter Garden began to grow significantly after the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s. By the turn of the century, a small commercial district had emerged along Plant Street and residential neighborhoods began to appear. The historic development of the area spans from about...
WCJB
Pickup truck catches fire in Belleview near cafe, firefighters respond
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews put out a vehicle fire in Belleview on Tuesday evening. MCFR crews say they got several calls of a truck on fire in Belleview near Lady Luck Cafe around 5 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene and were able to put...
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
WDW News Today
Disney Springs Gas Station Has More Than $2000 Stolen When Employee Falls for Telephone Scam at 3 AM
The Disney Springs Speedway had more than $2,000 stolen when an overnight employee was apparently tricked by a fraudster posing as a company leader into putting money from the store’s safe into a digital currency ATM, where the money was stolen, according to a new sheriff’s report describing the bizarre grand theft case.
mynews13.com
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
Comments / 0