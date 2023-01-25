ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casselberry, FL

leesburg-news.com

Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations

Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana

An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
OXFORD, FL
What Now Orlando

3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake

A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
LADY LAKE, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Plant Street estate tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 14 to 22

A Plant Street estate topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 900 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, sold Jan. 17, for $3.1 million. Built in 1986, it has seven bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths and 7,704 square feet of living area. Days on market: 14.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Circle K clerk blames shortfall in cash drawer on ‘weed’ customers

A Circle K clerk told his manager that he had been selling marijuana out of the store when she confronted him regarding missing cash. The store manager in Eustis noted a shortfall in revenue during shifts when 27-year-old Desmond Malik Perry-Freeman of Eustis was working. She reviewed surveillance camera footage which showed Perry-Freeman entering lottery winnings with no customers present or any associated transactions. The Connecticut native also would transcribe a false daily amount and pocket the difference. The manager noted that the thefts began on Jan. 2 and continued through this past Sunday. A total of $1,789 was missing.
EUSTIS, FL
WESH

Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health: Seven Myths About Cholesterol

Cholesterol is one of the most well-known, yet misunderstood, compounds found in the body. One of the biggest misconceptions is that all cholesterol is bad. The truth is that your body would fall apart without this critical component, which is essential for making cell membranes and hormones. What’s important to...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

City mulls options to keep its downtown charm

Initially settled in the 1850s, Winter Garden began to grow significantly after the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s. By the turn of the century, a small commercial district had emerged along Plant Street and residential neighborhoods began to appear. The historic development of the area spans from about...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL

