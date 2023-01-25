ROSS – One person fought with Deputies after an arrest in Ross County yesterday, he is now in custody and has more charges to deal with. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 1/27/23 a traffic stop on US-23 and Trego creek led to suspicion of drugs inside the car. Deputy Dizemore and K9 Garka were dispatched to the scene for a free air sniff around the vehicle to detect possible illegal drugs inside the car. When the K9 arrived the Deputy instructed two drivers and passengers in the car to roll up the windows and put their hands on the dash while the K9 sniffed the car. During that investigation, the K9 alerted the driver’s side rear passenger door. Deputies then took both people into detainment for a search.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO